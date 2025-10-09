Picture Day

Team pictures are free - this is for individual pictures. Wrestlers can take their pictures how they want in the pose they want, wearing what they want - you should be in team gear.

Pictures will be digital only and you will receive a link to your photos when they are finished.

The pictures may be used on social media and/or in the yearbook.

Pictures will be taken by Basil Valdez and his son Adam (alumni). The Valdez family will be donating half of the proceeds back to our booster club.