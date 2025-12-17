Picture Perfect: A Virtuous Women Painting Experience

What’s Included:

• Targeted Audience: Access to a dedicated group of women looking for inspiration, faith-based products, and community connection.

• Social Media Shoutout: Your business mentioned on our GBOCM platforms leading up to the event.

• Event Admission: Your vendor fee covers your entry to the atmosphere of the event!

Important Note (Space Requirements):

To keep our registration fees low for vendors, tables are NOT provided. * Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6-foot table, chairs, and tablecloth.





We encourage Incentives for the guests gift bags to promote your products at your leisure.





Submit Logos By:

Contact: 📞 313-802-2272

📧 [email protected]

Note: Spaces are limited and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.



