Glorious Bride of Christ Ministries

Hosted by

Glorious Bride of Christ Ministries

About this event

Picture Perfect: A Virtuous Women Painting Experience

16241 Harper Ave

Detroit, MI 48224, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Vendor Tables Admission
$25

What’s Included:

• Targeted Audience: Access to a dedicated group of women looking for inspiration, faith-based products, and community connection.

• Social Media Shoutout: Your business mentioned on our GBOCM platforms leading up to the event.

• Event Admission: Your vendor fee covers your entry to the atmosphere of the event!

Important Note (Space Requirements):

To keep our registration fees low for vendors, tables are NOT provided. * Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6-foot table, chairs, and tablecloth.


We encourage Incentives for the guests gift bags to promote your products at your leisure.


Submit Logos By:

Contact: 📞 313-802-2272

📧 [email protected]

Note: Spaces are limited and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.


Add a donation for Glorious Bride of Christ Ministries

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