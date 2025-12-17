Picture Perfect: A Virtuous Women Painting Experience

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
What’s Included:
• Targeted Audience: Access to a dedicated group of women looking for inspiration, faith-based products, and community connection.
• Social Media Shoutout: Your business mentioned on our GBOCM platforms leading up to the event.
• Event Admission: Your vendor fee covers your entry to the atmosphere of the event!
Important Note (Space Requirements):
To keep our registration fees low for vendors, tables are NOT provided. * Vendors are responsible for bringing their own 6-foot table, chairs, and tablecloth.
We encourage Incentives for the guests gift bags to promote your products at your leisure.
Submit Logos By:
Contact: 📞 313-802-2272
Note: Spaces are limited and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!