Monroe Symphony Orchestra

Hosted by

Monroe Symphony Orchestra

About this event

PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION MSO/MSYO Spring Finale

715 Cypress St

West Monroe, LA 71291, USA

General Admission
$35

Join us for the Season 55 finale as the Monroe Symphony Orchestra and Monroe Symphony Youth Orchestra perform together for the first time. Featuring Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Saturday, April 24, 2027 at Church of the Redeemer.

Student Ticket
$10

Student admission for Pictures at an Exhibition, Season 55 spring finale. Valid student ID required at the door. Saturday, April 24, 2027 at Church of the Redeemer.

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