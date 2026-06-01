PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION MSO/MSYO Spring Finale

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for the Season 55 finale as the Monroe Symphony Orchestra and Monroe Symphony Youth Orchestra perform together for the first time. Featuring Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Saturday, April 24, 2027 at Church of the Redeemer.
Student admission for Pictures at an Exhibition, Season 55 spring finale. Valid student ID required at the door. Saturday, April 24, 2027 at Church of the Redeemer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!