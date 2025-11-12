Pictures with Santa

907 W Main St

Lewisville, TX 75067, USA

Friday 12/19 7pm Show
$10
Available until Dec 19

This ticket includes three photo poses with Santa, delicious cookies and cocoa, and digital versions of your images delivered straight to you. A cozy and joyful Christmas moment before the Everlight show! Doors open at 6:15pm for pictures.

Saturday 12/20 2pm Show
$10
Available until Dec 19

This ticket includes three photo poses with Santa, delicious cookies and cocoa, and digital versions of your images delivered straight to you. A cozy and joyful Christmas moment before the Everlight show! Doors open at 1:15pm for pictures.

Saturday 12/20 7pm Show
$10
Available until Dec 19

This ticket includes three photo poses with Santa, delicious cookies and cocoa, and digital versions of your images delivered straight to you. A cozy and joyful Christmas moment before the Everlight show! Doors open at 6:15pm for pictures.

Add a donation for CYT Dallas

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!