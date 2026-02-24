Pie Day 5K Dash

About this event
Killeen, Texas
Bring your table set up to be a vendor in our Community Vendor Market at Lion's Club Park
Get a slice of the action and provide underwriting to sponsor our race t-shirts.
*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*2 Race Entries
Get a slice of the action and sponsor our pie station. It is pie day after all!
*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*2 Race Entries
Get a slice of the action and sponsor the entertainment, DJ, and set out your company banner!
*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*2 Race Entries
Get a slice of the action and sponsor our water stations, so racers stay hydrated. For even more fun, volunteer alongside the foundation!
*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*2 Race Entries
Be a scholarship hero! *Name & Logo on event website.
*Name on Race Day Signage
*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*Promotional items to share in swag bags
*Shared Social Media thank you post
*2 Race Entries
Be a student hero! *Name & Logo on event website.
*Logo on Race Day Signage (Larger)
*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*Promotional items to share in swag bags
*Dedicated Social Media thank you post
*4 Race Entries
Be a scholarship hero! *Name & Logo on event website, T-Shirt, Email Marketing
*Logo on Race Day Signage
*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*Promotional items to share in swag bags
*Verbal recognition in Opening Remarks
*4 Race Entries
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!