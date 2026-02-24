Rma Public Schools Education Foundation

Hosted by

Rma Public Schools Education Foundation

About this event

Pie Day 5K Dash

Lions Club Park

Killeen, Texas

Community Vendor Market
$50

Bring your table set up to be a vendor in our Community Vendor Market at Lion's Club Park

T-Shirt Sponsor
$500

Get a slice of the action and provide underwriting to sponsor our race t-shirts.

*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company

*2 Race Entries

Pie Station
$500

Get a slice of the action and sponsor our pie station. It is pie day after all!

*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company

*2 Race Entries

Hype Station
$500

Get a slice of the action and sponsor the entertainment, DJ, and set out your company banner!

*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company

*2 Race Entries

Hydration Station
$500

Get a slice of the action and sponsor our water stations, so racers stay hydrated. For even more fun, volunteer alongside the foundation!

*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company

*2 Race Entries

Starter Slice Sponsor
$1,000

Be a scholarship hero! *Name & Logo on event website.

*Name on Race Day Signage

*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*Promotional items to share in swag bags

*Shared Social Media thank you post

*2 Race Entries

Double Slice Sponsor
$1,500

Be a student hero! *Name & Logo on event website.

*Logo on Race Day Signage (Larger)

*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*Promotional items to share in swag bags

*Dedicated Social Media thank you post

*4 Race Entries

Whole Pie Sponsor
$2,500

Be a scholarship hero! *Name & Logo on event website, T-Shirt, Email Marketing

*Logo on Race Day Signage

*Space in our Community Spring Break Market for you to promote your company
*Promotional items to share in swag bags

*Verbal recognition in Opening Remarks

*4 Race Entries

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!