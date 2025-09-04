The El Dorado Hills Baseball and Softball Club

🥧 Apple Hill Pies - Supporting EDH Baseball & Softball

Traditional Apple Pie item
Traditional Apple Pie
$30

Simple & Traditional, Hand Selected Apples Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar, Covered with a Traditional Pie Crust Dough Topping. 



Dutch Apple Pie item
Dutch Apple Pie
$30

Apple Hill fresh-picked apples mixed with cinnamon, sugar, & covered in a crumble topping. Commonly known as the “French” Apple Pie.

Berry Pie item
Berry Pie
$30

Whole Marion Blackberries Hand-Picked from Woodland, CA, & covered with a traditional dough top.

Pecan Pie item
Pecan Pie
$30

Grandma’s Apple Hill Family Recipe, Whole Roasted Pecans & Pecan Filling.

Pumpkin Pie item
Pumpkin Pie
$30

Traditional Pumpkin, Homemade with Thick Filling & Flavored with All-Natural Holiday Spices.

