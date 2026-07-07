Pie Your Coach Bids

🥧 Pie Your Coach Bid Cards





How It Works

Purchase your Pie Bid Cards at practice throughout the week leading up to the carnival or at the carnival on July 25.

Each Pie Bid Card = 1 bid .

Write your first and last name on each Pie Bid Card.

Place your completed card into the envelope for the coach you want to pie.

Want to increase your chances of winning? Simply purchase more Pie Bid Cards and submit additional bids.

Pricing

1 Pie Bid Card – $5

5 Pie Bid Cards – $20

10 Pie Bid Cards – $30 (Best Value!)

Bidding closes at 7:15 PM on Saturday, July 25.

The highest bidder for each coach will win the opportunity to pie that coach at 7:30 PM during the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival.





Please Note