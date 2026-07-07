Pie Your Coach Bids

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About this event
🥧 Pie Your Coach Bid Cards
How It Works
Purchase your Pie Bid Cards at practice throughout the week leading up to the carnival or at the carnival on July 25.
Pricing
Bidding closes at 7:15 PM on Saturday, July 25.
The highest bidder for each coach will win the opportunity to pie that coach at 7:30 PM during the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival.
Please Note
🥧 Pie Your Coach Bid Cards
How It Works
Purchase your Pie Bid Cards at practice throughout the week leading up to the carnival or at the carnival on July 25.
Pricing
Bidding closes at 7:15 PM on Saturday, July 25.
The highest bidder for each coach will win the opportunity to pie that coach at 7:30 PM during the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival.
Please Note
🥧 Pie Your Coach Bid Cards
How It Works
Purchase your Pie Bid Cards at practice throughout the week leading up to the carnival or at the carnival on July 25.
Pricing
Bidding closes at 7:15 PM on Saturday, July 25.
The highest bidder for each coach will win the opportunity to pie that coach at 7:30 PM during the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival.
Please Note
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!