A creamy pie sits in the foreground with the words "PIE YOUR COACH" above it, all set against a dark green background with a Viking logo at the bottom.
Venice Vikings Inc

Hosted by

Venice Vikings Inc

About this event

Pie Your Coach Bids

1 PIE BID CARD
$5

🥧 Pie Your Coach Bid Cards


How It Works

Purchase your Pie Bid Cards at practice throughout the week leading up to the carnival or at the carnival on July 25. 

  • Each Pie Bid Card = 1 bid.
  • Write your first and last name on each Pie Bid Card.
  • Place your completed card into the envelope for the coach you want to pie.
  • Want to increase your chances of winning? Simply purchase more Pie Bid Cards and submit additional bids.

Pricing

  • 1 Pie Bid Card – $5
  • 5 Pie Bid Cards – $20
  • 10 Pie Bid Cards – $30 (Best Value!)

Bidding closes at 7:15 PM on Saturday, July 25.
The highest bidder for each coach will win the opportunity to pie that coach at 7:30 PM during the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival.


Please Note

  • All sales are final.
  • No refunds.
  • You may purchase additional Pie Bid Cards at any time before bidding closes.
5 PIE BID CARDS
$20

🥧 Pie Your Coach Bid Cards


How It Works

Purchase your Pie Bid Cards at practice throughout the week leading up to the carnival or at the carnival on July 25. 

  • Each Pie Bid Card = 1 bid.
  • Write your first and last name on each Pie Bid Card.
  • Place your completed card into the envelope for the coach you want to pie.
  • Want to increase your chances of winning? Simply purchase more Pie Bid Cards and submit additional bids.

Pricing

  • 1 Pie Bid Card – $5
  • 5 Pie Bid Cards – $20
  • 10 Pie Bid Cards – $30 (Best Value!)

Bidding closes at 7:15 PM on Saturday, July 25.
The highest bidder for each coach will win the opportunity to pie that coach at 7:30 PM during the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival.


Please Note

  • All sales are final.
  • No refunds.
  • You may purchase additional Pie Bid Cards at any time before bidding closes.
10 PIE BID CARDS
$30

🥧 Pie Your Coach Bid Cards


How It Works

Purchase your Pie Bid Cards at practice throughout the week leading up to the carnival or at the carnival on July 25. 

  • Each Pie Bid Card = 1 bid.
  • Write your first and last name on each Pie Bid Card.
  • Place your completed card into the envelope for the coach you want to pie.
  • Want to increase your chances of winning? Simply purchase more Pie Bid Cards and submit additional bids.

Pricing

  • 1 Pie Bid Card – $5
  • 5 Pie Bid Cards – $20
  • 10 Pie Bid Cards – $30 (Best Value!)

Bidding closes at 7:15 PM on Saturday, July 25.
The highest bidder for each coach will win the opportunity to pie that coach at 7:30 PM during the Venice Vikings Kickoff Carnival.


Please Note

  • All sales are final.
  • No refunds.
  • You may purchase additional Pie Bid Cards at any time before bidding closes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!