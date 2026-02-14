Auburn Outlaws Roller Derby
Auburn Outlaws Roller Derby has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Auburn Outlaws Roller Derby

Hosted by

Auburn Outlaws Roller Derby

About this event

Sales closed

Pie your favorite coach

Coach Hyde item
Coach Hyde
$20

Starting bid

Coach Hyde's favorite pie is banana cream but shepard's pie is a close second!

Coach Brawnie Lott item
Coach Brawnie Lott
$20

Starting bid

Brawnie's favorite pie is shepard pie -- savory, sophisticated and unexpected for someone who is obsessed with candy!

Coach Minnie Malice item
Coach Minnie Malice
$20

Starting bid

Pumpkin pie with whipped cream - that's important! "You can't just have one slice."

Bandits Coach Hulk Smash item
Bandits Coach Hulk Smash
$20

Starting bid

Smash's favorite pie is peach cobbler. And her favorite thing about derby is SMASHING 👊🏻

Bandits Coach Metalachi item
Bandits Coach Metalachi
$20

Starting bid

Metalchi loves pumpkin pie and his favorite thing about roller derby is that it's a fun and underrated sport

Bandits Coach HotRod Jane item
Bandits Coach HotRod Jane
$20

Starting bid

HotRod love a classic cherry pie, and to keep it classy on AND off the track!


I love the derby community & how empowering it is for a homeschooling momma of 4!

Bandits Coach Snacks item
Bandits Coach Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Snacks loves cream pies, and to get in the way!

Tank item
Tank
$20

Starting bid

Outlaws interleague liaison, assistant Bandits coach, and league president, Tank's favorite kind of pie is lemon meringue.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!