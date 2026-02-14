Pie your favorite coach

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Coach Hyde's favorite pie is banana cream but shepard's pie is a close second!
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Brawnie's favorite pie is shepard pie -- savory, sophisticated and unexpected for someone who is obsessed with candy!
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Pumpkin pie with whipped cream - that's important! "You can't just have one slice."
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Smash's favorite pie is peach cobbler. And her favorite thing about derby is SMASHING 👊🏻
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Metalchi loves pumpkin pie and his favorite thing about roller derby is that it's a fun and underrated sport
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HotRod love a classic cherry pie, and to keep it classy on AND off the track!
I love the derby community & how empowering it is for a homeschooling momma of 4!
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Snacks loves cream pies, and to get in the way!
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Outlaws interleague liaison, assistant Bandits coach, and league president, Tank's favorite kind of pie is lemon meringue.
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