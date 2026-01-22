Piece by Piece: A Curated Puzzle Party @ The Dressler

Hosted by
About this event
Somerset, PA 15501, USA
Each team will consist of a max of 4 members. This is a family friendly event, so all ages are welcome. (Please include your team member names at the time of registration. If unknown just state TBD for each individual) Your team may consist of 1, 2, 3, or 4 members.
Your team gets one pizza upon registration. This ticket is to purchase an additional cheese or pepperoni pizza for the evening because Puzzling is hard work & there is no such thing as too much pizza :)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!