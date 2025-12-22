Piece of Heaven on Earth - Cake Auction!

Hosted by
Starting bid
Black Cherry Kool-Aid Cheesecake with Chocolate Cream Cookie Crust, with crushed Cacao. Topped with White Chocolate Ganache and Créme Fraîche. 12" inch.
Starting bid
Extra fluffy New York Style Cheesecake with Gingersnap Cookie Base. Topped with White Chocolate Ganache with Orange Zest, Créme Frâiche and Gingerbread Cookies. Comes with a jar of Cranberry Orange Syrup to drizzle. 12" inch.
Starting bid
Pumpkin Pecan Pie drizzled with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon. 12" inch.
Starting bid
ENJOY 1 SLICE of a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, with Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Base, topped with Chocolate Ganache.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
