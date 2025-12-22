Activist San Diego

Hosted by

Activist San Diego

About this event

Sales closed

Piece of Heaven on Earth - Cake Auction!

Pick-up location

4425 Home Ave, San Diego, CA 92105, USA

Mrs. Kool-Aid Pie item
Mrs. Kool-Aid Pie
$15

Starting bid

Black Cherry Kool-Aid Cheesecake with Chocolate Cream Cookie Crust, with crushed Cacao. Topped with White Chocolate Ganache and Créme Fraîche. 12" inch.

New York Style Gingerbread Cheesecake item
New York Style Gingerbread Cheesecake
$15

Starting bid

Extra fluffy New York Style Cheesecake with Gingersnap Cookie Base. Topped with White Chocolate Ganache with Orange Zest, Créme Frâiche and Gingerbread Cookies. Comes with a jar of Cranberry Orange Syrup to drizzle. 12" inch.

Pumpkin Maple Pecan Pie item
Pumpkin Maple Pecan Pie
$15

Starting bid

Pumpkin Pecan Pie drizzled with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon. 12" inch.

1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake item
1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$2

Starting bid

ENJOY 1 SLICE of a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, with Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Base, topped with Chocolate Ganache.

1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake item
1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$2

Starting bid

ENJOY 1 SLICE of a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, with Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Base, topped with Chocolate Ganache.

1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake item
1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$2

Starting bid

ENJOY 1 SLICE of a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, with Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Base, topped with Chocolate Ganache.

1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake item
1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$2

Starting bid

ENJOY 1 SLICE of a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, with Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Base, topped with Chocolate Ganache.

1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake item
1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$2

Starting bid

ENJOY 1 SLICE of a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, with Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Base, topped with Chocolate Ganache.

1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake item
1 SLICE of Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$2

Starting bid

ENJOY 1 SLICE of a Peanut Butter Cheesecake, with Peanut Butter Cookie Crunch Base, topped with Chocolate Ganache.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!