Piedmont Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

“Penelope” Acrylic paint, paper collage and artisan glass on stretched archival canvas, 24” x 30” This wood-frame stretched canvas painting was lovingly created with acrylic paint, hand-painted papers and tearings from vintage books and magazines, and artisan glass to add dimension. Penelope is a whimsical yet sassy cat who evokes all the “feels” of relaxing with a cup of tea and good book in a window seat. Most of the images that make her beautiful and interesting are about positivity, relaxation and self-care. Every time you look at the painting, there’s something new to discover, starting with her beautiful molten glass eyes. Although the painting was varnished several times to eliminate yellowing or discoloration from age or light, please do not hang the canvas outdoors (including a covered porch) or in direct sunlight. The artists have collaborated on numerous mixed-media and acrylic paintings, which they have donated to local animal rescues in the Lake Norman, NC, area for fundraising. Their collaborative art can be found in private collections throughout the US. About the Artists Ren Dortschy paints highly realistic commissioned portraits of beloved pets, as well as landscapes based on photos from her travels. She has been a professional artist for over 10 years, and her commissions are in private collections in the US, England, and Germany. A Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer survivor since 2023, she has been profoundly hearing impaired since her twenties and has two cochlear implants that enable her to have normal hearing. Originally from New Jersey, she has lived in the Charlotte, NC area since 1989 and in the Lake Norman area since 2005. She’s married with one adult daughter, three adult stepchildren and three amazing dogs, one of which is a rescue. www.HauteDaugePortraits.com Angela Rocchio is an abstract artist known for her expressive and emotionally driven paintings. She creates her colorful art from a place of passion. Angela is also dedicated to teaching and sharing her knowledge and techniques. She has donated many paintings to local charities to give back to the community. Originally from Rhode Island, she has two adult children and three grandchildren. She lives in Mooresville on Lake Norman with her husband and five beautiful dogs, three of which are rescued. www.facebook.com/woodenrooster110/ Nancy Rosato’s fused glass art is in private collections throughout the US. Nancy developed a love for creative activities at an early age. She has the good fortune to live on Lake Norman and draws much of her inspiration for her beautiful fused glass creations from the ever-changing views just outside her windows. She is partners in her business Molten Reflections with Tonya Crowe-Chinuntdet. www.alignable.com/mooresville-nc/molten-reflections-2 VALUED $1200

