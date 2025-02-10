Piedmont Animal Rescue's Silent Auction

This is an opportunity to own a piece of bourbon history with Southern Distilling Company's BIB Basket! This curated set includes 5 signature bottles of premium bourbon, a bourbon cream liquor, and a collection of 4 tasting tickets for a one-of-a-kind experience. Complete the set with 2 tin mugs, 2 shot glasses, and 4 coasters, perfect for enjoying your favorite bourbon in style. Don't miss out on this rare chance to elevate your collection and your tasting experience! Value $400
Bark'nb Happy Airbnb
$480
Starting bid
Escape to the serene beauty of Oak Island with a 3-night stay at the charming Bark'nb Happy Airbnb getaway! Your stay includes a welcome basket filled with luxurious treats, including red and white wine, macarons, coffee, and coffee mugs. Enjoy the perfect pairing of stemless wine glasses, olives, and bourbon pecans. Set the mood with a Beach Blanket candle and delight your furry friends with dog toys and dog treats. Whether you're relaxing or exploring, this stay offers the ultimate coastal retreat experience! Value $800
Lazy Lake Days Bundle
$160
Starting bid
Get ready for the perfect lake day with this Ultimate Lake Basket! This set includes a 50qt Igloo cooler to keep your drinks cool all day long, a stylish Swig Life tote bag for carrying your essentials, and a Swig Life tumbler to keep your beverages chilled. You'll also get 2 oversized towels for lounging in comfort, plus $20 Harris Teeter gift cards to grab snacks or sandwiches for the perfect lake lunch. To top it all off, enjoy a sweet treat with $20 Bruster’s Ice Cream gift cards. Whether you’re relaxing by the shore or heading to your favorite ice cream shop, this basket has everything you need for a fun, sunny day! Value $265
A Cut Above & A Glass Beyond
$80
Starting bid
This elegant auction basket features a bottle of Three Little Birds Cabernet Sauvignon, paired with chocolate-covered pretzels, trail mix, a wine glass, and a Drop Stop Silver for a perfect pour. It also includes a Gourmet Gift Baskets $25 gift card and a beautifully engraved LKN Cottage Charcuterie Board, making it an ideal gift for wine lovers and entertaining. Value $145
Sip, Sit & Giggle
$120
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 tickets to a hilarious Comedy Show at Wobbly Butt Taproom & Eatery, complete with $40 for delicious appetizers to enjoy during the show. Plus, take home a shirt and hat to remember the fun-filled evening at this fantastic venue! Value $200
Perfect Your Smile
$600
Starting bid
This item offers a $2,000 voucher towards comprehensive braces or Invisalign treatment, along with professional teeth whitening, a $500 value at Allar Orthodontics. Achieve the smile you've always dreamed of with expert care and cutting-edge orthodontic services! Value $2500
Dine & Rewind
$360
Starting bid
Step into a night of unforgettable flavor, music, and relaxation! This experience includes a $100 gift card for dinner at Epic Chophouse, followed by tickets to see Petty Rewind at the Cain Center for the Arts—a tribute show that brings the legendary Tom Petty’s hits to life. After the show, unwind with a one-night stay at the modern Aloft Hotel, complete with a sweet and savory snack basket and a bottle of wine. In the morning, ease into your day with a delicious breakfast at First Watch using your $25 gift card. Value $600
Suite Comedy Escape
$450
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate night of laughs and luxury! This unforgettable getaway includes a one-night stay at the stylish Aloft Hotel, four tickets to The Comedy Zone for an evening of top-tier stand-up, and a $100 gift card to North Harbor Club for a waterfront dinner to remember. Wake up to a delicious breakfast at First Watch with a $25 gift card, and enjoy sweet and savory snacks paired with a bottle of wine to make your escape complete. Value $750
Aged to Perfection Private Wine Class
$250
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive Private Wine Class for 20 at Total Wine in Cornelius, where you and your guests will sip, learn, and explore a curated selection of wines in a relaxed and elegant private classroom setting. Perfect for a fun and educational evening with friends, colleagues, or fellow wine lovers! Value $600
Dining Roulette
$260
Starting bid
Feeling indecisive? Let the Dinner Roulette Wheel choose your next delicious destination! With a spin of the wheel, you could be heading to one of the area’s top restaurants—no planning needed. This tasty adventure includes gift cards to local favorites like Caruso’s ($25), Bad Daddy’s ($50), Bonefish Grill ($50), Sonny’s BBQ ($50), The Cheesecake Factory ($50), Eddie’s ($50), Fresh Chef ($25), Teriyaki Madness ($50), Joe Fish ($50), Brooklyn Boys Pizzeria ($25), and Havana 33 ($50).
Feeling indecisive? Let the Dinner Roulette Wheel choose your next delicious destination! With a spin of the wheel, you could be heading to one of the area’s top restaurants—no planning needed. This tasty adventure includes gift cards to local favorites like Caruso’s ($25), Bad Daddy’s ($50), Bonefish Grill ($50), Sonny’s BBQ ($50), The Cheesecake Factory ($50), Eddie’s ($50), Fresh Chef ($25), Teriyaki Madness ($50), Joe Fish ($50), Brooklyn Boys Pizzeria ($25), and Havana 33 ($50).
Zen Escape
$150
Starting bid
Relax and recharge with this ultimate self-care package featuring a soothing massage from Zen Massage, a refreshing session at Icebox Cryotherapy, and a cozy blanket to wrap yourself in calm. Complete your experience with a large candle, Northern Lights gummies, and luxurious soap and lotion for the perfect unwind. Value$257
Total Relaxation: Float, Indulge & Unwind
$150
Starting bid
Refresh and rejuvenate with a blissful basket designed to relax your body and mind, featuring a float session at True REST Float Spa and 2 - $25 Grace Nutrition gift card for healthy, delicious drinks. Unwind with cucumber eye pads, a soothing candle, a hand massager, and a touch of indulgence with rich, delicious chocolate. Value $250
Heal, Relax & Align: Wellness Essentials
$230
Starting bid
This Total Body Reset brings ultimate relief and recovery straight to you with a high-quality massage gun from Advanced Healing, designed to soothe sore muscles whenever you need it. Plus, enjoy a $125 gift card for Renew Physical Therapy and $220 towards an expert evaluation and adjustment at Advanced Spinal Fitness, providing you with everything you need to feel your absolute best. Value $395
Oh, Goodness Fine Portraits
$250
Starting bid
Capture your family's unique story with a Private Sitting and a stunning 14" commissioned fine art canvas portrait at Oh, Goodness Fine Portraits. This exclusive experience offers a personalized session that results in a timeless masterpiece, beautifully preserving your family’s memories for generations to come. Value $1000
Magestic Eagle - Wall Art
$25
Starting bid
This stunning, one-of-a-kind piece features a majestic eagle standing 4 feet tall and 4 feet long. A true work of art and craftsmanship, it creates a striking focal point for any space. Value $3,000
Wings of History – Large Sculptural Art
$250
Starting bid
This stunning 4-foot tall, 6-foot long bird sculpture is masterfully crafted from 100-year-old bobbins, blending history with artistry. Its impressive size and intricate design make it a striking statement piece that brings a touch of nature and vintage charm to any space. Value $3,000
Sip & Savor
$80
Starting bid
Start your wine lover’s dream day with a $75 gift card to The Barrel, paired with stylish wine-themed décor including a wine sign, two stem glasses, two fun wine towels, and The Wine Wand to eliminate sulfites and histamines. Then, keep the good vibes flowing with a delicious meal at Table 31 using your $50 gift card—cheers to a perfect day of sipping and savoring! Value $140
Fit Start Package – CrossFit Davidson
$120
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey with CrossFit Davidson’s Fundamentals Package, which includes 3 personal training sessions, 4 weeks of unlimited classes, a CrossFit Davidson t-shirt, and towels to keep you cool and motivated. Perfect for beginners or anyone ready to take their training to the next level! Value $250
The Ultimate “Her & Her Pup” Basket
$180
Starting bid
Treat a dynamic duo to the ultimate day of fun and indulgence! This delightful bundle includes a doggie gift set filled with toys, a “Time to Walk” leash holder, a dog-themed dish towel, and a Bath & Body car freshener to keep things cute on the go. They’ll enjoy shopping and sweet treats with gift cards to Cracked Mind Creations ($50), Woof Gang Bakery ($25), and a $45 BarkBox for more tail-wagging surprises. Add in a delicious dinner at Olive Garden ($30), a custom piece from Novi Rose with a $65 permanent jewelry gift card, and a day of fun at 1 Lucky Dog Daycare—because this pair deserves to be spoiled in style! Value $300
Man’s Best Day – For Him & His Pup
$150
Starting bid
Adventure, relaxation, and treats—for both man and man’s best friend! This basket is packed with fun, featuring toys and a day at 1 Lucky Dog Daycare for your pup, and awesome perks for you, including gift cards to LongHorn Steakhouse ($30), Boondogglers Brewing Company ($25), a gun range, and a $20 ProShine car wash. You’ll also find a BarkBox gift card, a smart garage control, and everything you need for a day of great food, outdoor fun, and well-earned downtime. It's the perfect way to spoil you and your four-legged sidekick! Value $250
Genie's Therapeutics
$25
Starting bid
The Science-Backed, Magic Touch For Your Pet's Best Quality of Life. Genie's CBD/CBDA Hemp Signature Oil is Simply The Best. Genie's Therapeutics' Hemp Signature Oil
The Science-Backed, Magic Touch For Your Pet's Best Quality of Life. Genie's CBD/CBDA Hemp Signature Oil is Simply The Best. Genie's Therapeutics' Hemp Signature Oil
Relax & Renew: Healing for You
$100
Starting bid
Relax & Recover with a powerful massage gun from Advanced Healing to ease muscle tension anytime, anywhere, plus a $125 gift card to Renew Physical Therapy to support your wellness journey with expert care and personalized treatment. Value $175
Drive, Dine & Shine
$70
Starting bid
Upgrade your everyday routine with a smart garage controller, then kick off your day with a tasty bite from Linden Bakery using a $10 gift card. Head to the Golf Range & Par 3 for some time on the green—complete with a fun golf-themed mug to keep the vibes going. Afterward, unwind with drinks at The Tap with a $25 gift card, and finish the day in style with a sparkling clean ride, thanks to a $60 Brawley Bonanza Car Wash gift card.
Upgrade your everyday routine with a smart garage controller, then kick off your day with a tasty bite from Linden Bakery using a $10 gift card. Head to the Golf Range & Par 3 for some time on the green—complete with a fun golf-themed mug to keep the vibes going. Afterward, unwind with drinks at The Tap with a $25 gift card, and finish the day in style with a sparkling clean ride, thanks to a $60 Brawley Bonanza Car Wash gift card.
Leap of a Lifetime
$160
Starting bid
Feel the ultimate rush with a tandem skydiving adventure from Tandem Skydiving! Soar through the skies and experience the thrill of freefall with a professional instructor by your side—an unforgettable bucket list moment! Value $269
Eye on the Ball
$140
Starting bid
This heartwarming painting captures the joyful energy of a dog swimming through water, to fetch a ball, painted with rich texture and movement that brings the moment to life. A perfect piece for dog lovers and art enthusiasts alike. Value $375
Golden Heart – Kendra Scott Ari Necklace
$30
Starting bid
Delicate and stylish, the Kendra Scott Ari Heart Short Necklace in gold features a sweet, asymmetrical heart pendant that adds just the right touch of charm and elegance to any outfit. A timeless piece perfect for layering or wearing solo. Value $65
Elegant Allure – Kendra Scott Juliette Pendant & Earrings
$60
Starting bid
Elevate your style with the Kendra Scott Juliette Pendant and matching drop earrings in gold. With their intricate design and stunning simplicity, these pieces add a touch of sophistication and timeless beauty to any occasion. Value $115
Lucky for a Cause – Lottery Basket
$750
Starting bid
Try your luck with this exciting Lottery Basket, featuring a collection of tickets worth $1,262, generously donated by the Piedmont Animal Rescue Fosters and Volunteers. Your chance to win big while supporting a great cause—helping animals in need! Value $1262
Vino & Vibes – Private Wine Tasting Experience
$240
Starting bid
Indulge in a private, in-home wine sampling experience for up to 12 people with a personal consultant to guide you through 8 carefully selected bottles of wine over 90 minutes. Perfect for a fun, educational, and sophisticated gathering with friends or family! Value $415
Sip & Savor: Private In-Home Wine Tasting Experience for 12
$240
Starting bid
Indulge in a private, in-home wine sampling experience for up to 12 people with a personal consultant to guide you through 8 carefully selected bottles of wine over 90 minutes. Perfect for a fun, educational, and sophisticated gathering with friends or family! Value $415
Elite Tee Time: Foursome at Rock Barn Country Club
$340
Starting bid
Grab your favorite golf buddies and tee off in luxury with a foursome on the exclusive Robert Trent Jones II private course at Rock Barn Country Club & Spa! All green and cart fees are included—just bring your best swing and let the scenic fairways do the rest. A perfect day of championship golf awaits! Value $580
Brace Yourself for a Smile Makeover!
$1,500
Starting bid
Get ready to smile big! This amazing package from Dr. Justin Groody at Rocky River Orthodontics includes $6,500 toward comprehensive braces, plus a Waterpik, electric toothbrush, and a tasty treat to keep you grinning through your ortho journey. It's everything you need for a straighter, healthier smile—snacks included! Value $6,500
Behind the Barrel: Exclusive VIP Bourbon Experience
$300
Starting bid
Gather your crew for an unforgettable bourbon experience! Enjoy an exclusive VIP tour of Southern Distilling Company, where you'll meet the head distiller and embark on a private, behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery. Then, indulge in a personalized tasting session led by a certified bourbon steward—perfect for you and 9 friends to savor Southern craftsmanship at its finest. Cheers to great company and even better spirits! Value $500
Brow Service of Your Choice at PERMALounge
$280
Starting bid
Enhance your natural beauty with a premium brow service at PERMALounge! The winning bidder will receive one brow treatment of their choice—from expertly crafted microblading to ultra-precise nano brows. Let Lacey at PERMALounge’s create the perfect look just for you. Value up to $700
Race-Worn Glory: Signed Alex Bowman #48 Fender
$120
Starting bid
Own a piece of NASCAR history with this race-used left front fender from the #48 car driven by Alex Bowman during the 2024 Charlotte Motor Speedway race! This authentic fender shows the grit of the track and is personally signed by Alex Bowman himself. A must-have for any racing fan or collector—this is more than memorabilia, it's a piece of the action! Value $300
Strum the Story: Taylor Swift Signed Guitar
$2,400
Starting bid
Calling all Swifties! This is your chance to own a guitar signed by the one and only Taylor Swift—a true treasure for any fan or music lover. Whether you display it proudly or dream of writing your own "Love Story" with it, this iconic piece is sure to hit all the right notes. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime collector’s item from the queen of storytelling and stadiums. Value $4,500
Legends of Rock: Frontmen-Signed Guitar of the Ages
$3,400
Starting bid
Turn it up to eleven with this epic electric guitar signed by eight of the most iconic frontmen in rock history! This once-in-a-lifetime collector’s piece features autographs from Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Roger Daltrey (The Who), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath), Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Axl Rose (Guns N' Roses), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), and James Hetfield (Metallica).
Turn it up to eleven with this epic electric guitar signed by eight of the most iconic frontmen in rock history! This once-in-a-lifetime collector’s piece features autographs from Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), Roger Daltrey (The Who), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Ozzy Osbourne (Black Sabbath), Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Axl Rose (Guns N' Roses), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), and James Hetfield (Metallica).
Backyard MVP: 28" Blackstone Griddle
$170
Starting bid
Bring the sizzle to your patio with this 28" Blackstone griddle—perfect for cooking up everything from pancakes to Philly cheesesteaks! With a roomy flat-top surface and dual burners, it’s a must-have for any grill master or weekend chef. Let the outdoor feasting begin! Value $284
Grill & Go: Weber Traveler® Compact Portable Gas Grill
$160
Starting bid
Take the flavor wherever you roam with the Weber Traveler® Compact Portable Gas Grill! Weighing just 37 pounds and 20% smaller than the original, this sleek 32” grill fits in most compact car trunks and pops up with one hand. With room to cook for four and a sturdy, all-in-one design, it’s perfect for tailgates, trails, and tasty adventures. Value $299
Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
$50
Starting bid
Upgrade your garage with this Chamberlain smart opener bundle, featuring belt rail extensions for 8ft/10ft doors, ultra-quiet DC motor, and myQ app control for remote access, video monitoring, and in-garage deliveries. Easy to install, Bluetooth-enabled, and built for top-tier security and convenience. Model B2401 Value $219
CRAFTSMAN Smart Garage Door Opener – Power, Quiet, & Control
$100
Starting bid
Take control with the CRAFTSMAN® smart garage door opener, featuring Wi-Fi® + myQ® App control, ultra-quiet belt drive, and battery backup for reliable access—even in outages. Includes motion-sensing wall control, 3-button remote, wireless keypad, and bright LED lighting. Secure, smart, and built to perform. Model #CMXEOCG982 Value $349
Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener – Quiet & Connect
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy whisper-quiet operation, built-in LED lighting, and smartphone control with this Chamberlain Garage Door Opener, designed for 8ft/10ft doors. Features include battery backup, Bluetooth setup, myQ app access, and secure in-garage delivery—all with easy 3D-guided installation. Model #B4613T Value $319
Char-Broil Performance Series Gas Grill – Power & Pre
$180
Starting bid
Grill like a pro with the Char-Broil Performance Series Silver Gas Grill, offering 420 sq. in. of primary cooking space, plus 130 sq. in. of warming space—enough to handle up to 24 burgers with 32,000 BTUs of heat. Features include rust-resistant stainless steel burners, easy electronic ignition, side shelves with Gear Trax™ compatibility, and a built-in temp gauge for perfect grilling every time. Donated by Lowe's Value $349
EGO POWER+ 56V Cordless String Trimmer Kit
$140
Starting bid
Tackle yard work with ease using the EGO POWER+ 56V Cordless String Trimmer, featuring POWERLOAD™ tech for fast line winding, a lightweight carbon fiber shaft, and a high-efficiency brushless motor. With up to 45 minutes of runtime, a 16" cutting swath, and adjustable comfort features, this kit includes a 2.5Ah battery and 210W charger—everything you need to trim like a pro. Value $249
KOHLER Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet
$70
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with the KOHLER Volt Single-Handle Pull-Down Faucet in Vibrant Stainless. This sleek, deck-mount design features a smooth pull-down sprayer for ultimate convenience and comes complete with a matching soap dispenser. Style meets function in one effortless package. Value $189
DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Kit
$130
Starting bid
Tackle tight spaces and tough jobs with this DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Combo Kit*, featuring a Compact Drill/Driver and a 1/4" Impact Driver with 1,700 in-lbs of torque and 3,200 RPM. Lightweight, powerful, and designed for precision, both tools include integrated LED lights, brushless motors, and a compact build for pro-level performance anywhere. Value $229
CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
$180
Starting bid
Be ready for any project with the CRAFTSMAN V20 6-Tool Combo Kit*, built for pros and packed with power. Includes a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, oscillating tool, and task light, plus 2 batteries, charger, and a soft storage bag. From drilling to cutting, fastening to lighting—build, repair, restore, and maintain with one powerful kit. Value $299
Keep pet hair and messes under control with the Bosch VAC120 12V Max Handheld Vacuum. Its micro-filter system captures 98% of particles—great for fur, dander, and dirt—while the lightweight, compact design makes it easy to use around the house or on the go. With a crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach spots and push-button cleanout, it’s the perfect sidekick for pet parents. Value $69
Bosch Max Pocket Driver – Compact Power for Tight Spaces
$70
Starting bid
Tackle tight, hard-to-reach spots with ease using the Bosch PS21 Pocket Driver. Weighing just 1.4 lbs with a compact 5.6" head-length, it delivers 265 in-lbs of torque and features two speeds, 20+1 clutch settings, and an LED light for precision in any space. Perfect for electricians, installers, and anyone needing serious power in a small package. Value $119
Bosch 12V Max Brushless Drill/Driver
$100
Starting bid
Don’t let its size fool you—this Bosch 12V Max Drill/Driver packs 300 in-lbs of torque into a tool that weighs just 1.6 lbs! With a compact 6" design, two-speed settings, and 20+1 clutch options, it’s perfect for tight spaces and everyday jobs. Plus, the LED light and keyless chuck make it easy to use anywhere. A must-have for DIYers and pros alike! Value $169
Bosch 12V Max Right Angle Die Grinder Kit
$130
Starting bid
Get into tight spaces with ease using the Bosch 12V Max Right Angle Die Grinder. Weighing just 1.2 lbs, this lightweight, ergonomic tool features 5 speed settings, a variable speed trigger, and an innovative user interface with LED indicators. Includes 2 batteries, charger, and carrying bag—perfect for pros who need power, control, and portability on the go. Value $229
12V Cordless Impact Driver Kit
$80
Starting bid
Small but mighty! This 12V Impact Driver delivers up to 930 in-lbs of torque, 3,100 BPM, and features a variable-speed trigger for total control. Weighing just 2.18 lbs, it's easy to handle, even in tight spaces—plus, a 3-LED light ring keeps your workspace bright. Includes 2 lithium-ion batteries, charger, case, and bits—everything you need to get the job done! Value $139
Greenworks Pro Electric Pressure Washer Kit
$260
Starting bid
Tackle tough grime without the hassle! This electric pressure washer comes with a 35-ft power cord (with GFCI) and a 25-ft steel-braided hose for maximum reach. Just press a button to start—no gas, oil, or pull cords needed. Includes 5 quick-connect nozzles (15°, 25°, 40°, soap, and turbo) to handle any surface, plus a turbo nozzle that blasts through dirt fast. Perfect for patios, driveways, siding, and more! Value $449
Greenworks Pro 60V 22" Smart Mower – 2x Torque, Zero Hassle
$260
Starting bid
Conquer thick, tall, or wet grass with ease using the Greenworks 60V Smart Mower. With 2x more torque and intelligent power delivery, it never bogs down. Features include a brushless motor, dual-battery ports, heavy-duty steel deck, quiet operation, and 4-in-1 versatility for bagging, mulching, side discharge, or leaf pickup. Zero gas, zero pull cords, just pure mowing power—made easy. Value $449
Greenworks Pro 2-in-1 High-Pressure Inflator & Deflator
$60
Starting bid
From car tires to pool floats, this powerful inflator handles it all with ease. Featuring dual power options—24V rechargeable battery or 12V vehicle outlet—you get flexibility wherever you go. The digital pressure display with auto shutoff ensures perfect inflation every time, while high-pressure and high-flow pumps make fast work of any task. Includes LED light, deflate function, and all the essential accessories to get the job done right. Value $129
Greenworks Pro 24V Bluetooth Speaker
$60
Starting bid
Crank up the tunes anywhere with this lightweight Greenworks 24V Bluetooth Speaker. Power it with a 24V battery or extension cord, and easily sync it with your phone or pair it with another Greenworks speaker for stereo sound. Designed for portability with a bungee cord handle, this speaker also features a removable battery that powers over 150 Greenworks tools—making it the ultimate combo of entertainment and utility. Value $129
Greenworks Pro 60V Cordless Blower
$120
Starting bid
Clear your yard with the strength of gas—minus the emissions. This Greenworks Pro 60V blower delivers 660 CFM and 180 MPH of power, matching a 27cc gas engine without the noise, fumes, or hassle. With up to 50 minutes of runtime on the included 2.5Ah battery, plus turbo mode, cruise control, and a variable speed trigger, it’s built for serious yard work. Lightweight, ergonomic, and always easy to start—just pull the trigger and go. Value $219
Greenworks Pro 24V Brushless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit
$80
Starting bid
Take on DIY projects with pro-level power using the Greenworks 24V Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit. Powered by the versatile 24V POWERALL™ platform—compatible with 125+ Greenworks tools—this kit features a compact 1/2 in. drill driver and high-torque 1/4 in. impact driver, both equipped with efficient brushless motors for longer life and quieter operation. With two 2Ah batteries included, LED lights for visibility, and a 3-year warranty, it’s the smart choice for serious indoor and outdoor jobs. Value $149
Greenworks 80V Electric Bike
$500
Starting bid
Ride smart, ride green with the Greenworks 80V Electric Bike—built for city streets, off-road trails, and everything in between. Powered by a 500W peak brushless motor and a fast-charging 80V battery (compatible with 75+ Greenworks tools), this e-bike hits speeds up to 20 MPH and offers up to 22 miles per charge. Features include 4 ride modes, a plush leather saddle, suspension for smooth rides, Bluetooth speakers, a SMART-g LED display, and full visibility lighting. Comes with everything you need—just charge up and go. Value $1,999
Customized Design LED Display Shelf – Durable & Stylish
$70
Starting bid
Showcase your gear in style with the NeXus LED Display Shelf, built with cabinet-grade MDF and a countertop-grade Formica finish for lasting durability. 15 in width. Featuring the NeXus LED Lighting System with a UL-listed power supply and controller, this shelf delivers vibrant, customizable lighting. Impact-resistant shelving and optional rubber feet make it both sturdy and versatile—perfect for home, office, or workshop setups. Value $163
Victory Lanes Group Party Package for Up to 50
$500
Starting bid
Strike up some fun with the Victory Lanes Party Package—perfect for company outings or groups of up to 50! Enjoy 3 hours of unlimited bowling, shoe rentals, a dedicated party host, and interactive “skill” shot challenges. Plus, take home memories with a souvenir bowling pin and group photo! Whether it’s team building or just a good time, this all-in-one event package delivers non-stop fun and unforgettable moments. Value $1,500
Pawsitively Adorable Hand-Painted Sign
$20
Starting bid
Add some tail-wagging charm to your space with this hand-painted paw sign by Yeager Snowmen and Crafts! Whether you're a proud pet parent or just love all things furry, this cute creation is sure to fetch compliments. Value $45
Aiming for Good Times
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun day out with 5 passes to Point Blank Range and refuel after with $50 in gift cards to Five Guys. Perfect for a group adventure packed with excitement and great food! Value $175
Aim, Fire, Feast
$130
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of excitement with 5 passes to Point Blank Range, then unwind with a delicious meal using your $100 Outback Steakhouse gift card. The perfect combo of action and appetite! Value $225
Lunch & Lock & Load
$100
Starting bid
Hit the bullseye with 5 passes to Point Blank Range, then kick back and refuel with tasty eats using your $50 Hickory Tavern gift cards. A perfect mix of thrill and chill! Value $175
NASCAR Thrills & Pizza Chills
$80
Starting bid
Rev up the fun with 4 passes to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, then cruise over to Brixx for a delicious meal with your $50 Brixx Pizza gift card. A perfect day for racing fans and food lovers alike! Value $158
Hunt, Play & Sweeten the Day
$120
Starting bid
Get the crew together for a day of fun! Enjoy an interactive city scavenger hunt with Let’s Roam for up to 10 people, test your putting skills with 10 passes to Lake Norman Mini Golf, and top it all off with sweet rewards—10 Crumbl Cookie gift cards. Fun, friendly competition and cookies? Yes, please! Value $240
Pins for Paws
$140
Starting bid
Strike up some fun with 2 hours of bowling for 6 at Victory Lanes, including shoe rentals and arcade cards to keep the good times rolling! Refuel with a $60 Mod Pizza gift card, then satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies. It’s the ultimate recipe for a fun-filled outing! Value $260
Boards, Brews & Breakfast
$240
Starting bid
Start your day with a tasty bite at The Counter using a $20 gift card, then swing by Clutch Coffee with a $25 gift card to fuel up for the evening. After a delicious start, wind down with a sunset paddle for 4 with Aloha Paddle LKN. It’s the perfect way to enjoy great food, amazing coffee, and a stunning sunset on the water! Value $445
Safari, Sandwiches & Sweets
$90
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild day out with tickets to Lazy 5 Ranch for 2 adults and 2 children, then treat your car to a shine with a Brawley Bonanza Car Wash. Refuel with a $40 gift card on a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich or nugget meal, and top it all off with 4 delicious Crumbl cookies. Fun for the whole family—furry! Value $172
Wild Drive & Tasty Bites
$90
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of adventure with 4 passes to Zootastic Park, then grab a delicious meal with a $40 off coupon to Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar. Treat yourself to something sweet at Whit’s Frozen Custard with a $25 gift card, and give your car a fresh look with a $20 Pro Shine Car Wash. It’s a day full of fun, food, and fresh rides! Value $150
Pawsome Party Planning Package
$100
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with this ultimate party package! It includes a $20 Linden Bakery gift card, a $80 Posh Balloon gift card for fabulous decorations, an Oriental Trading $25 gift card for all your party supplies, and a Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Box to sweeten the day. Everything you need to throw a party everyone will remember! Value $185
Roam the Streets & Enjoy the Treats
$70
Starting bid
Kick off the fun with a Let’s Roam 2-player city adventure, then unwind with a flavorful dinner for two at Bartaco with $50 gift card. Cap it off with something sweet using your Sweetheart Baking Company $20 gift card. It’s the perfect trio of adventure, eats, and treats! Value $135
Whitewater Thrills & Culinary Thrills
$150
Starting bid
Start your adventure with a delicious breakfast at Famous Toastery with $25 gift card, then head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center with 2 day passes for a day full of outdoor thrills and adrenaline-pumping fun. After the action, enjoy a flavorful dinner with your $50 P.F. Chang’s gift card, and wrap it all up with a sweet treat using your Kilwins Triple Dessert $25 gift card. The perfect blend of energy, eats, and excitement! Value $275
Family Fun Frenzy
$240
Starting bid
Keep the good times rolling all summer long with this ultimate family fun package! Jump, climb, and soar with 6 passes to Urban Air Adventure Park, then enjoy a sunny afternoon of 6mini golf and snoballs at Lake Norman Kick off the fun with a round of miniature golf, then satisfy the whole crew with $60 worth of Chick-fil-A—perfect for chicken sandwich or nugget meals everyone will love. Keep the good times rolling with a relaxed family night at Victory Lanes, featuring 2 hours of bowling, shoe rentals, and Fun Zone cards for each player. When taco cravings strike, swing by Tacos 4 Life for 6 tacos (just 29¢ each!) and some cheesy, delicious queso.
Keep the good times rolling all summer long with this ultimate family fun package! Jump, climb, and soar with 6 passes to Urban Air Adventure Park, then enjoy a sunny afternoon of 6mini golf and snoballs at Lake Norman Kick off the fun with a round of miniature golf, then satisfy the whole crew with $60 worth of Chick-fil-A—perfect for chicken sandwich or nugget meals everyone will love. Keep the good times rolling with a relaxed family night at Victory Lanes, featuring 2 hours of bowling, shoe rentals, and Fun Zone cards for each player. When taco cravings strike, swing by Tacos 4 Life for 6 tacos (just 29¢ each!) and some cheesy, delicious queso.
Race, Refuel & Rescue
$180
Starting bid
Feel the need for speed with 2 gift cards to Trackhouse Motorplex, where you can hit the track and unleash your inner racer. After the adrenaline rush, refuel with craft at Ghostface Brewing with a $50 gift card and a hearty meal with your LongHorn Steakhouse $75 gift card. It’s the perfect trio to rev up your day, recharge your appetite, and rescue your weekend from the ordinary! Value $315
Bowls & Bowls
$120
Starting bid
It’s a double dose of fun and flavor! Enjoy 2 hours of bowling at Spare Time, including shoe rentals, for some friendly competition and laughs. After you hit the lanes, head to Chili’s for a delicious bowl of your favorite flavor-packed eats with $60 gift card. Strikes and bites—what more could you need? Value $225
Bubbles & Bites
$60
Starting bid
Dive into underwater wonder with 4 passes to SEA LIFE Aquarium in Concord, where the whole family can explore fascinating sea creatures and ocean tunnels. After your aquatic adventure, enjoy some down-home comfort food with a $40 Cracker Barrel gift card. It’s the perfect mix of ocean vibes and hearty bites! Value $132
Start Your Engines: NASCAR Doubleheader Experience
$100
Starting bid
Feel the roar of the engines and the thrill of the track with 6 grandstand seats to two epic NASCAR events at Charlotte Motor Speedway! Catch all the high-speed action at the Craftsman Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 and the Xfinity Series BetMGM 300. It's a weekend packed with horsepower, heart-pounding finishes, and unforgettable memories for race fans of all ages! Value $486
Pit Boss 6-Series Elite Wood Pellet Smoker
$400
Starting bid
Elevate your backyard BBQ game with the Pit Boss® 6-Series Elite Vertical Smoker – the ultimate in precision smoking and grilling. Featuring over 1,500 sq. in. of adjustable cooking space, a massive 70 lb hopper, and cutting-edge VST (Variable Smoker Technology), this smoker delivers unmatched temperature control and smoke density. The new 4.3" LCD digital touchscreen controller with Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® connectivity lets you monitor and manage your cook from anywhere using the Pit Boss app. With a rapid igniter, removable ash tray, built-in LED lighting, and temp settings from 130°F to 420°F, this smoker is built for serious pitmasters and weekend grill warriors alike. Value $1,999
6x9x6 FT Walk-In Outdoor Cat House & Catio Enclosure
$50
Starting bid
This spacious 57 sq. ft. walk-in cat house is the ultimate outdoor playground for your feline friends. With room for over 10 cats, it features multiple platforms, bridges, and cozy sleeping houses. Designed for easy adult access and connection to a cat tunnel, it lets your cats enjoy fresh air, nature sounds, and plenty of room to play. Built with weatherproof materials and a sturdy wood and metal mesh frame, this catio offers both safety and comfort for your pets. Value $539
Signed Wood Brothers NASCAR Door Panel
$50
Starting bid
A rare collector's item, this authentic NASCAR door panel is signed by the legendary Leonard Wood and the Wood Brothers. A true piece of racing history, this item represents the iconic legacy of one of NASCAR's most influential teams. Perfect for motorsport enthusiasts and collectors alike!
6th Annual Chickadee Hill Farms Tree Festival
$70
Starting bid
Celebrate the magic of the holidays at Chickadee Hill Farms' 6th Annual Tree Festival! Meet adorable miniature rescue ponies, enjoy festive holiday music, and enter to win one of 60 stunningly decorated trees. Your festive package includes 4 entry tickets, 4 sheets of Tree Tickets, carnival fun, Grinch encounters, sweet treats like s’mores and hot chocolate, a cozy cuddle blanket, and a keepsake animal ornament. Join us from 4–8 PM on Nov 28–30, Dec 4–7, and Dec 11–14, 2025, for an unforgettable holiday experience! Value $315
Pawsitively Adorable Hand-Painted Sign
$20
Starting bid
Add some tail-wagging charm to your space with this hand-painted paw sign by Yeager Snowmen and Crafts! Whether you're a proud pet parent or just love all things furry, this cute creation is sure to fetch compliments. Value $45
PHOTOGRAPHY BY Brandy Lee gift certificate
$80
Starting bid
PHOTOGRAPHY BY Brandy Lee
(Brandy recently did Pooch Playoffs to benefit Piedmont Animal Rescue! Check out those pics! Brandy does family pictures too!)
A $300 gift certificate (where $185 covers a complimentary session and the remaining $115 is an artwork credit) from Brandy Aldrich with Photography by Brandy Lee, who specializes in creating custom artwork for families' homes. Gift prints start at $75 and framed wall art starts at $497. Brandy's unique style of capturing authentic moments and portraiture may be viewed at photographybybrandylee.com.
"Penelope"
$350
Starting bid
“Penelope”
Acrylic paint, paper collage and artisan glass on stretched archival canvas, 24” x 30”
This wood-frame stretched canvas painting was lovingly created with acrylic paint, hand-painted papers and tearings from vintage books and magazines, and artisan glass to add dimension. Penelope is a whimsical yet sassy cat who evokes all the “feels” of relaxing with a cup of tea and good book in a window seat. Most of the images that make her beautiful and interesting are about positivity, relaxation and self-care. Every time you look at the painting, there’s something new to discover, starting with her beautiful molten glass eyes. Although the painting was varnished several times to eliminate yellowing or discoloration from age or light, please do not hang the canvas outdoors (including a covered porch) or in direct sunlight. The artists have collaborated on numerous mixed-media and acrylic paintings, which they have donated to local animal rescues in the Lake Norman, NC, area for fundraising. Their collaborative art can be found in private collections throughout the US.
About the Artists
Ren Dortschy paints highly realistic commissioned portraits of beloved pets, as well as landscapes based on photos from her travels. She has been a professional artist for over 10 years, and her commissions are in private collections in the US, England, and Germany. A Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer survivor since 2023, she has been profoundly hearing impaired since her twenties and has two cochlear implants that enable her to have normal hearing. Originally from New
Jersey, she has lived in the Charlotte, NC area since 1989 and in the Lake Norman area since 2005. She’s married with one adult daughter, three adult stepchildren and three amazing dogs, one of which is a rescue. www.HauteDaugePortraits.com
Angela Rocchio is an abstract artist known for her expressive and emotionally driven paintings. She creates her colorful art from a place of passion. Angela is also dedicated to teaching and sharing her knowledge and techniques. She has donated many paintings to local charities to give back to the community. Originally from Rhode Island, she has two adult children and three grandchildren. She lives in Mooresville on Lake Norman with her husband and five beautiful dogs, three of which are rescued. www.facebook.com/woodenrooster110/
Nancy Rosato’s fused glass art is in private collections throughout the US. Nancy developed a love for creative activities at an early age. She has the good fortune to live on Lake Norman and draws much of her inspiration for her beautiful fused glass creations from the ever-changing views just outside her windows. She is partners in her business Molten Reflections with Tonya Crowe-Chinuntdet. www.alignable.com/mooresville-nc/molten-reflections-2
VALUED $1200
