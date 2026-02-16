Piedmont Dream Factory Golf Scramble Fundraiser

About this event
Please use this registration to sign up as a free agent OR to register individual players in a group of less than 4.
All players will be placed in a group of 4. If you are registering individually, we will place you with 3 random players.
If you are registering a group of two or three, there will be an option to list other individual players that you desire to be placed on a team with. We will place you with these individuals, as well as random players to complete a group of 4.
Registration for full groups of 4 ONLY.
For groups of less than 4 players, you must each register independently and indicate the names of players you would like to be placed on a team with.
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