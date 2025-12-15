The Piedmont Landscape Association
Piedmont Landscape Association Table Vendor/Non-Profit

215 E Main St

Charlottesville, VA 22902, USA

Vendor Table
$175

Free setup of cloth draped table on the mezzanine of the Paramount Theater. Tables will be set up the afternoon before and available for you to stock from 3pm-5pm Wednesday or at 7am on the day of the Seminar.

Non-Profit Table
$125

Free setup of cloth draped table on the mezzanine of the Paramount Theater. Tables will be set up the afternoon before and available for you to stock from 3pm-5pm Wednesday or at 7am on the day of the Seminar.

