Piedmont Music Therapy's Silent Auction

224 Westinghouse Blvd. Ste. 608

Gift basket - Family Game Night item
Gift basket - Family Game Night
$65

Starting bid

Packed with board games, snacks, and a cozy throw blanket, bid on this item for a fun night with friends or family building memories together! ~ Basket theme song: We Are Family by Sister Sledge! Up next, Love Will Keep Us Together.
The Bees Knees Basket item
The Bees Knees Basket
$70

Starting bid

Includes honey bee collector plates, cute bee hat, and 5 gallon jar of local honey. ~ Basket theme song: Honey Bee by Blake Shelton
Sensory Splash and Sea Adventure item
Sensory Splash and Sea Adventure
$65

Starting bid

This item includes a fun, one-of-a-kind ocean-themed Gold and Gray sensory bin and four tickets to the SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium.~ Basket theme song: Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
Dolce Lusso Salon and Spa Basket item
Dolce Lusso Salon and Spa Basket
$120

Starting bid

Basket includes: Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner, Hand Creme, Travel Apres Beach Wave, Travel Royal Blowout, and $50 Dolce Lusso Gift Card ~ Basket theme song: Feeling Good by Nina Simone
Music Lover's Basket item
Music Lover's Basket
$175

Starting bid

Basket includes Fleetwood Mac Original 1975 Release Vinyl Record, JBL Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Tune On-Ear Headphones, Favorite Concert Memories Leather-Bound Journal, Vinyl Records Coaster Set, and two tickets to Blumenthal Performing Art's performance of Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen ~ Basket theme song: Play That Funky Music by Wild Cherry
Simpson Law Firm Will Package item
Simpson Law Firm Will Package
$500

Starting bid

Package Includes Drafting and Execution of: Last Will and Testaments, Durable Power(s) of Attorney , Health Care Power(s) of Attorney and Living Will(s), Thorough in-person Estate Planning session, and Complimentary Witness and Notary Services. ~ Basket theme song: Signed, Sealed, Delivered by Stevie Wonder
Sips of Summer Basket item
Sips of Summer Basket
$25

Starting bid

This basket includes portable cooler bag, set of 4 BPA-free cups, dirty pelican mixer, peach bellini mixer, coasters, shaker kit, and a cocktail garnish kit. Basket theme-song: Island in the Sun by Weezer

