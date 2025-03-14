Piedmont Music Therapy's Silent Auction

Packed with board games, snacks, and a cozy throw blanket, bid on this item for a fun night with friends or family building memories together! ~ Basket theme song: We Are Family by Sister Sledge! Up next, Love Will Keep Us Together.

Packed with board games, snacks, and a cozy throw blanket, bid on this item for a fun night with friends or family building memories together! ~ Basket theme song: We Are Family by Sister Sledge! Up next, Love Will Keep Us Together.

More details...