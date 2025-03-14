Piedmont Music Therapy's Silent Auction

Packed with board games, snacks, and a cozy throw blanket, bid on this item for a fun night with friends or family building memories together! ~ Basket theme song: We Are Family by Sister Sledge! Up next, Love Will Keep Us Together.
Packed with board games, snacks, and a cozy throw blanket, bid on this item for a fun night with friends or family building memories together! ~ Basket theme song: We Are Family by Sister Sledge! Up next, Love Will Keep Us Together.
The Bees Knees Basket
$70
Starting bid
Includes honey bee collector plates, cute bee hat, and 5 gallon jar of local honey. ~ Basket theme song: Honey Bee by Blake Shelton
Includes honey bee collector plates, cute bee hat, and 5 gallon jar of local honey. ~ Basket theme song: Honey Bee by Blake Shelton
Sensory Splash and Sea Adventure
$65
Starting bid
This item includes a fun, one-of-a-kind ocean-themed Gold and Gray sensory bin and four tickets to the SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium.~ Basket theme song: Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
This item includes a fun, one-of-a-kind ocean-themed Gold and Gray sensory bin and four tickets to the SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium.~ Basket theme song: Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
Dolce Lusso Salon and Spa Basket
$120
Starting bid
Basket includes: Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner, Hand Creme, Travel Apres Beach Wave, Travel Royal Blowout, and $50 Dolce Lusso Gift Card ~ Basket theme song: Feeling Good by Nina Simone
Basket includes: Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner, Hand Creme, Travel Apres Beach Wave, Travel Royal Blowout, and $50 Dolce Lusso Gift Card ~ Basket theme song: Feeling Good by Nina Simone
Music Lover's Basket
$175
Starting bid
Basket includes Fleetwood Mac Original 1975 Release Vinyl Record, JBL Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Tune On-Ear Headphones, Favorite Concert Memories Leather-Bound Journal, Vinyl Records Coaster Set, and two tickets to Blumenthal Performing Art's performance of Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen ~ Basket theme song: Play That Funky Music by Wild Cherry
Basket includes Fleetwood Mac Original 1975 Release Vinyl Record, JBL Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Tune On-Ear Headphones, Favorite Concert Memories Leather-Bound Journal, Vinyl Records Coaster Set, and two tickets to Blumenthal Performing Art's performance of Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen ~ Basket theme song: Play That Funky Music by Wild Cherry
Simpson Law Firm Will Package
$500
Starting bid
Package Includes Drafting and Execution of:
Last Will and Testaments, Durable Power(s) of Attorney
, Health Care Power(s) of Attorney and Living Will(s), Thorough in-person Estate Planning session, and Complimentary Witness and Notary Services. ~ Basket theme song: Signed, Sealed, Delivered by Stevie Wonder
Package Includes Drafting and Execution of:
Last Will and Testaments, Durable Power(s) of Attorney
, Health Care Power(s) of Attorney and Living Will(s), Thorough in-person Estate Planning session, and Complimentary Witness and Notary Services. ~ Basket theme song: Signed, Sealed, Delivered by Stevie Wonder
Sips of Summer Basket
$25
Starting bid
This basket includes portable cooler bag, set of 4 BPA-free cups, dirty pelican mixer, peach bellini mixer, coasters, shaker kit, and a cocktail garnish kit.
Basket theme-song: Island in the Sun by Weezer
This basket includes portable cooler bag, set of 4 BPA-free cups, dirty pelican mixer, peach bellini mixer, coasters, shaker kit, and a cocktail garnish kit.
Basket theme-song: Island in the Sun by Weezer
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!