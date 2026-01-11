Piedmont Recreation Association

Offered by

Piedmont Recreation Association

About the memberships

Piedmont Recreation Association Sponsorships 2026

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Valid until April 6, 2027

Business banner displayed around pool area

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Valid until April 6, 2027

Bronze benefit, plus: Acknowledgment on PRA website Logo on PRA emails Social media shout-out on PRA channels

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

Valid until April 6, 2027

All Gold benefits, plus: One free rental of the pavilion or clubhouse for up to 25 guests (based on availability) Advertisement at the 2026 City Meet

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