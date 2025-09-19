Hosted by

Piedmontese Association Of The United States

Piedmontese Association Of The United States Field Days Auction

January PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$250

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

February PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$325

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

March PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$250

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

April PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$275

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

May PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$275

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

June PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$275

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

July PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$275

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

August PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$275

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

September PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$325

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

October PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$250

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

November PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$250

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

December PAGE in 2026 Calendar
$250

Starting bid

Feature your Farm or Ranch in the 2026 Piedmontese Association of the United States Calendar.

2026 PAUS Membership Directory - Frok nt Cover
$350

Starting bid

Feature your operation on the Front Inside Cover of the 2026 PAUS Membership Directory.

2026 PAUS Membership Directory - Back Cover
$300

Starting bid

Feature your operation on the Back Inside Cover of the 2026 PAUS Membership Directory.

2026 PAUS Membership Directory - Centerfold
$450

Starting bid

Feature your operation as the Centerfold of the 2026 PAUS Membership Directory.

Jerky Sample Basket item
Jerky Sample Basket
$30

Starting bid

9 Different Flavors of 5 Jackalope Ranch Beef Jerky in 1 oz bags.


Donated by Eric Beavers of 5L Jackalope Ranch

Show Cattle Gift Basket item
Show Cattle Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

A gift basket including a rope halter, Farnam Livestock Shampoo, and a Small Bucket.


Donated by Larry and Marina Strickland

Decorative Owl Glass Decor item
Decorative Owl Glass Decor
$30

Starting bid

Decorative Owl Glass Decor


Donated by Andrea Sohn

Decorative Glass Plate item
Decorative Glass Plate
$20

Starting bid

Decorative Glass Plate


Donated by Andrea Sohn

4 Horseshoe Coasters item
4 Horseshoe Coasters
$50

Starting bid

4 Horseshoe Coasters with Leather Bottom


Donated by AJ Strickland

Decorative Lamp with Horseshoe Base item
Decorative Lamp with Horseshoe Base
$40

Starting bid

Decorative Lamp with Horseshoe Base and Hoof Rasp sides.


Donated by the Strickland Family

Meat Tenderizer
$20

Starting bid

Meat Tenderizer

