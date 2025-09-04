POBC Pop-Up Shop

No need to worry about dinner for your student on busy concert nights- we've got it covered!
This year, we're offering a convenient meal package for all orchestra students! We will have the meals ready and waiting for those that order before each concert.
Participating students will suggest options and vote for their preferred option before each of the 4 concerts. All meals will be from the same location (i.e. Chick-fil-A, Raising Canes, Whataburger, pizza…).
Not interested in the pre-meal package? No worries! Purchase a single student pre-concert meal for the Fall Concert.
Fall Concert Meal includes:
Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, sauce and garlic bread
Bag of chips
Salad
Sweet treat
Bottled water
All pre-ordered Pre-concert meals will be ready for pickup in the Orchestra Room after school on Monday, October 6.
Breakdown of Class Fees:
Breakdown of Class Fees:
In addition to paying the fee, please fill out the Instrument Rental Fee Form and email it to Mr. Helsley.
Join our Booster Club! While all Orchestra Families are invited (and encouraged!) to attend our General Meetings, purchasing a membership ensures your family will have a voting voice at these meetings.
Our Membership year is from June 2025 - May 2026. Membership dues are collected per Orchestra Family, not per person.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing