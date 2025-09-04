POBC Pop-Up Shop

No need to worry about dinner for your student on busy concert nights- we've got it covered!





This year, we're offering a convenient meal package for all orchestra students! We will have the meals ready and waiting for those that order before each concert.





Participating students will suggest options and vote for their preferred option before each of the 4 concerts. All meals will be from the same location (i.e. Chick-fil-A, Raising Canes, Whataburger, pizza…).