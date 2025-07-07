Pieper Ranch Middle School PTSA

Pieper Ranch Middle School PTSA

Pieper Vipers PTSA's Community Partners

Viper Family
$100

Valid until March 9, 2027

Viper Family 25-26 School Year: Includes 5 PTSA Memberships and remainder is a direct donation to Pieper Viper PTSA. Choose to keep some for your family and friends or donate part of all of them. w/ tax deduction receipt.

Team Purple
$250

Valid until March 9, 2027

Team Purple 25-26 School Year: includes 10 PTSA Memberships w/ tax deduction receipt for the 2025-2026 School Year.

Silver Community Partner
$500

Valid until March 9, 2027

Silver Community Partnership 25-26 School Year: See specifics on our website! Includes tax deduction receipt

Gold Community Partnership
$750

Valid until March 9, 2027

Gold Partner Level 25-26 School Year: See specifics on our website! Includes tax deduction receipt

Platinum Community Partnership
$1,000

Valid until March 9, 2027

Platinum Level 25-26 School Year: See specifics on our website! Includes tax deduction receipt

Diamond Partnership
$2,000

Valid until March 9, 2027

Diamond Level 25-26 School Year: See specifics on our website! Includes tax deduction receipt

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!