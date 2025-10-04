Wakulla Giving Hands, Inc

Pierce Fencing Baby Back Ribs fundraiser

6057 Natural Bridge Rd

Tallahassee, FL 32305, USA

1 rack of ribs
$20

Preorder your ribs today and support a great cause. Pierce Fencing is offering delicious smoked ribs, including baby back ribs, with one rack priced at $20 and two racks at $30, available for pickup on October 17th. Please note that orders must be picked up at 6057 Natural Bridge Road by 5 PM, with all proceeds going to Wakulla Giving Hands.

2 racks of ribs
$30

