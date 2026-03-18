PIERCE Foundation Mobile Outreach Sponsorship Program

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About this event
The Premier Sponsor level offers high-impact, year-round visibility across both our mobile outreach vehicle and trailer.
Your logo will be prominently displayed in two of the most visible locations:
• Rear glass of the SUV — seen by every vehicle behind us in daily travel
• Rear door of the trailer (30” x 18”) — a central focal point at events and community engagements.
The Platinum Sponsor level provides high-visibility placement across both our mobile outreach vehicle and trailer, ensuring your brand is seen both on the road and at every event we attend.
Your logo will be featured in two strategic locations:
• Rear side glass of the SUV (12” x 5”) — positioned for strong visibility in traffic and while parked at agencies and events
• Side panel of the utility trailer (24” x 16”) — a highly visible, eye-level placement seen by attendees throughout all outreach events
The Gold Sponsor level provides consistent event visibility through placement on our mobile outreach trailer, ensuring your brand is seen by first responders and attendees at every event we support. Your logo will be displayed on: • Side panel of the utility trailer (18” x 12”) — positioned in a high-traffic, eye-level area visible throughout all outreach events
The Silver Sponsor level provides high-visibility placement on our mobile outreach vehicle, ensuring your brand is seen consistently during daily travel and at every event we attend.
Your logo will be displayed on:
• Rear of the SUV, just below the rear glass (8” x 4”) — positioned directly in the line of sight of vehicles behind us, offering strong visibility on the road and at events
The Bronze Sponsor level provides community-focused visibility through placement on our mobile outreach trailer, allowing your organization to be part of the mission while maintaining a clean and professional presence. Your logo will be displayed on: • Lower side panel of the utility trailer (8” x 4”) — positioned along the base of the trailer within a dedicated sponsor row visible at all events and community engagements
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