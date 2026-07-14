PIERRE BENSUSAN - THE INFINITE GUITAR TOUR 2026

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Pierre Bensusan

“It’s like the guitar has been given free rein to play itself!”

French acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD,” has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe.

Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album Encore, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine readers’ poll, and winner of the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Pierre is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.