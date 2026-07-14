A man with graying hair holds an acoustic guitar in front of a dark, plain background.

Hosted by

Southeastern Community College Foundation

About this event

PIERRE BENSUSAN - THE INFINITE GUITAR TOUR 2026

4564 Chadbourn Hwy

Whiteville, NC 28472, USA

General Admission
$30

Doors open at 6PM Event starts at 7PM

Pierre Bensusan

“It’s like the guitar has been given free rein to play itself!”

French acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD,” has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe.

Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album Encore, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine readers’ poll, and winner of the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Pierre is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.

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