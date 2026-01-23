🍀Pierre’s Lucky 50/50 for an MRI!

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About this raffle
Purchase one raffle ticket for $5 and get a chance to win up to $500, while helping fund Pierre’s $4,000 MRI and medical care.
✅ One ticket will be entered into the drawing on your behalf
✅ Winner does not need to be present to win
💡 If the total pot exceeds $500, multiple winners will be drawn to ensure the payout cap is maintained.
🐾"Every ticket purchased brings Pierre one step closer to the care he desperately needs!"
Get 5 raffle entries for $20 (a $25 value!) and increase your chances of winning up to $500, while supporting Pierre’s MRI and medical care.
✅ All 5 tickets will be entered into the drawing on your behalf
✅ Winner does not need to be present to win
💡 If the total pot exceeds $500, multiple winners will be drawn to ensure the payout cap is maintained.
🐾"Your support makes a real difference for this tiny fighter!"
Purchase 10 raffle entries for $40 (a $50 value!) to maximize your chances of winning up to $500 and give Pierre the best possible chance at care.
✅ All 10 tickets will be entered into the drawing on your behalf
✅ Winner does not need to be present to win
✅ This bundle is the ultimate way to make an impact!
💡 If the total pot exceeds $500, multiple winners will be drawn to ensure the payout cap is maintained.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!