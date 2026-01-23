South Charlotte Dog Rescue

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South Charlotte Dog Rescue

About this raffle

🍀Pierre’s Lucky 50/50 for an MRI!

Lucky 1 – $5 🍀
$5

Purchase one raffle ticket for $5 and get a chance to win up to $500, while helping fund Pierre’s $4,000 MRI and medical care.
One ticket will be entered into the drawing on your behalf
Winner does not need to be present to win
💡 If the total pot exceeds $500, multiple winners will be drawn to ensure the payout cap is maintained.
🐾"Every ticket purchased brings Pierre one step closer to the care he desperately needs!"

Lucky 5 Pack – $20 (Best Value!) 🍀
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Get 5 raffle entries for $20 (a $25 value!) and increase your chances of winning up to $500, while supporting Pierre’s MRI and medical care.
All 5 tickets will be entered into the drawing on your behalf
Winner does not need to be present to win
💡 If the total pot exceeds $500, multiple winners will be drawn to ensure the payout cap is maintained.
🐾"Your support makes a real difference for this tiny fighter!"

Lucky 10 Pack – $40 (Super Supporter!) 🍀
$40
This includes 10 tickets

Purchase 10 raffle entries for $40 (a $50 value!) to maximize your chances of winning up to $500 and give Pierre the best possible chance at care.
All 10 tickets will be entered into the drawing on your behalf
Winner does not need to be present to win
This bundle is the ultimate way to make an impact!

💡 If the total pot exceeds $500, multiple winners will be drawn to ensure the payout cap is maintained.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!