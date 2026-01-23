🍀Pierre’s Lucky 50/50 for an MRI!

Purchase 10 raffle entries for $40 (a $50 value!) to maximize your chances of winning up to $500 and give Pierre the best possible chance at care.

✅ All 10 tickets will be entered into the drawing on your behalf

✅ Winner does not need to be present to win

✅ This bundle is the ultimate way to make an impact!

💡 If the total pot exceeds $500, multiple winners will be drawn to ensure the payout cap is maintained.