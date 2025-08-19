By purchasing a Vintage Logo T-Shirt you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
Please note: We can not offer shipping at this time. T-Shirt must be picked up at the Plainville Adult Education Office
By purchasing a Vintage Logo T-Shirt you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
Please note: We can not offer shipping at this time. T-Shirt must be picked up at the Plainville Adult Education Office
By purchasing a Vintage Mask you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
Please note: We can not offer shipping at this time. T-Shirt must be picked up at the Plainville Adult Education Office
By purchasing a Vintage Logo Tote Bag you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
Please note: We can not offer shipping at this time. T-Shirt must be picked up at the Plainville Adult Education Office
"Every great journey begins with a first step into the wild."
Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
"Steady as the forest's heartbeat - your support keeps us going."
Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
"Bold strength, big impact."
Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
"Guiding us through uncharted terrain with unwavering resolve."
Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
"Deep roots. Strong Presence. Life-changing support."
Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
"At the summit of generosity - your legacy shapes the landscape."
Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.
Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing