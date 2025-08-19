By purchasing a Vintage Logo T-Shirt you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."





Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife. The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance. Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.





Please note: We can not offer shipping at this time. T-Shirt must be picked up at the Plainville Adult Education Office