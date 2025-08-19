Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund

Vintage Logo T-Shirt (Size Large) item
Vintage Logo T-Shirt (Size Large)
$14

By purchasing a Vintage Logo T-Shirt you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."


Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund was created by Roger Plourde, to honor the memory of Pierrette Plourde, his deceased wife.  The primary purpose of this fund is to assist Plainville Adult Education mandated students, who are in need of temporary financial assistance.  Adult Education students apply through a formal application process to receive assistance, capped at $100.


Please note: We can not offer shipping at this time. T-Shirt must be picked up at the Plainville Adult Education Office

Vintage Logo T-Shirt (Size XL) item
Vintage Logo T-Shirt (Size XL)
$14

By purchasing a Vintage Logo T-Shirt you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."


Vintage Logo Mask item
Vintage Logo Mask
$8

By purchasing a Vintage Mask you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."


Vintage Logo Tote Bag item
Vintage Logo Tote Bag
$4

By purchasing a Vintage Logo Tote Bag you are directly supporting "Pierrette's Closet Student Relief Fund."


Cub Supporter - Student Relief Fund Donation
$5

"Every great journey begins with a first step into the wild."


Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.


Black Bear Backer - Student Relief Fund Donation
$10

"Steady as the forest's heartbeat - your support keeps us going."


Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.


Grizzly Guardian - Student Relief Fund Donation
$25

"Bold strength, big impact."


Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.


Polar Patron - Student Relief Fund Donation
$50

"Guiding us through uncharted terrain with unwavering resolve."


Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.


Brown Bear Benefactor - Student Relief Fund Donation
$100

"Deep roots. Strong Presence. Life-changing support."


Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.


Kodiak Circle - Student Relief Fund Donation
$500

"At the summit of generosity - your legacy shapes the landscape."


Your donation goes directly to the Pierrette's Closet Relief Fund.


