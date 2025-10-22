Shady Brook Pies for Scholarship

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10" Traditional Apple- Fresh tasty apples from Shady Brook Farm.
9" Dutch Apple - Apple Pie Topped with Dutch crumbles.
10" Pumpkin- Smooth, creamy pumpkin pie with the just right blend of spices!
9" Dutch Blueberry-Local Farm blueberries topped with Dutch crumbles.
10'' Coconut custard- Fresh smooth, creamy coconut custard.
10'' Pecan- Traditional pecan pie (contains nuts).
9" Peanut Butter Pie- Smooth, creamy peanut butter pie filling (contains nuts).
9" Chocolate Mousse - Perfectly blended chocolate mousse pie.
Pumpkin cake roll- pumpkin cake, creamy buttercream filling rolled to perfection.
Carrot cake roll- fresh carrot cake rolled to perfection (contains nuts).
9" Cheesecake- Traditional cheesecake for graham cracker crust!
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