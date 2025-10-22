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AAOZ Scholarship Account

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Shady Brook Pies for Scholarship

10" Apple Pie
$20

10" Traditional Apple- Fresh tasty apples from Shady Brook Farm.

9" Dutch Apple Pie
$20

9" Dutch Apple - Apple Pie Topped with Dutch crumbles.

10" Pumpkin Pie
$20

10" Pumpkin- Smooth, creamy pumpkin pie with the just right blend of spices!

9" Dutch Blueberry
$20

9" Dutch Blueberry-Local Farm blueberries topped with Dutch crumbles.

10" Coconut custard
$20

10'' Coconut custard- Fresh smooth, creamy coconut custard.

10" Pecan Pie
$23

10'' Pecan- Traditional pecan pie (contains nuts).


9" Peanut Butter Pie
$23

9" Peanut Butter Pie- Smooth, creamy peanut butter pie filling (contains nuts).

9" Chocolate Mousse
$19

9" Chocolate Mousse - Perfectly blended chocolate mousse pie.

Pumpkin Cake Roll
$19

Pumpkin cake roll- pumpkin cake, creamy buttercream filling rolled to perfection.

Carrot Cake Roll
$19

Carrot cake roll- fresh carrot cake rolled to perfection (contains nuts).


9" Cheesecake
$23

9" Cheesecake- Traditional cheesecake for graham cracker crust! 


Add a donation for AAOZ Scholarship Account

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