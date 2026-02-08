BEH PTA

Offered by

BEH PTA

About this shop

Pies for Pi Day

9” Caramel Apple (Fundraiser Price) item
9” Caramel Apple (Fundraiser Price)
$22

Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown

sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked into an all-butter

crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.

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9” Caramel Apple (Community Price) item
9” Caramel Apple (Community Price)
$12

Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown

sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked into an all-butter

crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.

9” Cherry Crunch (Fundraiser Price) item
9” Cherry Crunch (Fundraiser Price)
$22

Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature

sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.

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9” Cherry Crunch (Community Price) item
9” Cherry Crunch (Community Price)
$12

Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature

sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.

9” Marionberry Lattice (Fundraiser Price) item
9” Marionberry Lattice (Fundraiser Price)
$22

Marionberries are packed in to showcase the rich flavors produced in

Marion County. Add a scoop of ice cream and it’ll become a favorite!

9” Marionberry Lattice (Community Price) item
9” Marionberry Lattice (Community Price)
$12

Marionberries are packed in to showcase the rich flavors produced in

Marion County. Add a scoop of ice cream and it’ll become a favorite!

9” Key Lime (Fundraiser Price) item
9” Key Lime (Fundraiser Price)
$22

Each bite transports you to the tropics with this refreshing pie that uses

authentic Key Lime juice and a crumbly graham cracker crust to deliver

sunshine to any day.

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9” Key Lime (Community Price) item
9” Key Lime (Community Price)
$12

Each bite transports you to the tropics with this refreshing pie that uses

authentic Key Lime juice and a crumbly graham cracker crust to deliver

sunshine to any day.

9” Triple Chocolate (Fundraiser Price) item
9” Triple Chocolate (Fundraiser Price)
$22

Dive into 3 layers of chocolate paradise – a chocolate cookie crust

supports a light, but rich whip of dark chocolate and fresh cream topped

with dollops of lightly-chocolated whipped cream.

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9” Triple Chocolate (Community Price) item
9” Triple Chocolate (Community Price)
$12

Dive into 3 layers of chocolate paradise – a chocolate cookie crust

supports a light, but rich whip of dark chocolate and fresh cream topped

with dollops of lightly-chocolated whipped cream.

6” Marionberry Whipped Cheesecake (Fundraiser Price) item
6” Marionberry Whipped Cheesecake (Fundraiser Price)
$11

Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous

local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.

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6” Marionberry Whipped Cheesecake (Community Price) item
6” Marionberry Whipped Cheesecake (Community Price)
$6

Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous

local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.

6” Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake (Fundraiser Price) item
6” Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake (Fundraiser Price)
$11

Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve

added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.

Thaw and Serve.

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6” Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake (Community Price) item
6” Salted Caramel Pretzel Cheesecake (Community Price)
$6

Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve

added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.

Thaw and Serve.

Variety Pack of Mini Pies - Vegan (Fundraiser Price) item
Variety Pack of Mini Pies - Vegan (Fundraiser Price)
$30

These 5”, 10-ounce mini pies, ¼ the size of our big pies, utilize

sustainably sourced palm oil to offer a delicious variety of flavors –

Apple, Cherry, Marionberry and Strawberry Rhubarb. These pies are

VEGAN.

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Variety Pack of Mini Pies - Vegan (Community Price) item
Variety Pack of Mini Pies - Vegan (Community Price)
$16

These 5”, 10-ounce mini pies, ¼ the size of our big pies, utilize

sustainably sourced palm oil to offer a delicious variety of flavors –

Apple, Cherry, Marionberry and Strawberry Rhubarb. These pies are

VEGAN.

Pie it Forward item
Pie it Forward
$10

This is a donation to the BEH PTA. Thank you for your support.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!