Pies for Pi Day

Offered by
About this shop
Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown
sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked into an all-butter
crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.
Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown
sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked into an all-butter
crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.
Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature
sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.
Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature
sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.
Marionberries are packed in to showcase the rich flavors produced in
Marion County. Add a scoop of ice cream and it’ll become a favorite!
Marionberries are packed in to showcase the rich flavors produced in
Marion County. Add a scoop of ice cream and it’ll become a favorite!
Each bite transports you to the tropics with this refreshing pie that uses
authentic Key Lime juice and a crumbly graham cracker crust to deliver
sunshine to any day.
Each bite transports you to the tropics with this refreshing pie that uses
authentic Key Lime juice and a crumbly graham cracker crust to deliver
sunshine to any day.
Dive into 3 layers of chocolate paradise – a chocolate cookie crust
supports a light, but rich whip of dark chocolate and fresh cream topped
with dollops of lightly-chocolated whipped cream.
Dive into 3 layers of chocolate paradise – a chocolate cookie crust
supports a light, but rich whip of dark chocolate and fresh cream topped
with dollops of lightly-chocolated whipped cream.
Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous
local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.
Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous
local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.
Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve
added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.
Thaw and Serve.
Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve
added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.
Thaw and Serve.
These 5”, 10-ounce mini pies, ¼ the size of our big pies, utilize
sustainably sourced palm oil to offer a delicious variety of flavors –
Apple, Cherry, Marionberry and Strawberry Rhubarb. These pies are
VEGAN.
These 5”, 10-ounce mini pies, ¼ the size of our big pies, utilize
sustainably sourced palm oil to offer a delicious variety of flavors –
Apple, Cherry, Marionberry and Strawberry Rhubarb. These pies are
VEGAN.
This is a donation to the BEH PTA. Thank you for your support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!