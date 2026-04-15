PCS Family Fun Festival - Auction Part 1

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Starting bid
Enjoy a signature sauce and a dry rub seasoning mix, along with BWW swag and $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a flavorful and fun dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy one sauce and one dry rub seasoning mix, along with BWW swag and $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a flavorful and enjoyable dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a flavorful assortment of three sauces and two dry rub seasoning mixes, along with BWW swag and $55 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a fun and delicious dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a flavorful assortment of four sauces and a dry rub seasoning mix, along with BWW swag and $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a fun and tasty dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a selection of six sauces and BWW swag, along with $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a flavorful and fun dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy two gift certificates for one hour of golf simulator time at First Cut Golf (valued at $50 each), along with $50 in gift cards to Juan Miguel’s for a great dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy an introductory dance program at Arthur Murray Dance Studio that includes two private lessons, one group class, and a practice party, along with a $50 gift card to Ventimiglia Italian Foods for a delicious Italian dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a certificate for four rounds of golf with a cart at Fern Hill Golf Course, along with a $25 gift card to Engine House, offering a great combination of time on the course and a local dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a certificate for four rounds of golf with a cart at Fern Hill Golf Course, along with a $25 gift card to Engine House, offering a great combination of time on the course and a local dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a certificate for four rounds of 18-hole green fees at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, along with a certificate for dinner for two at Bubba’s 33 (up to a $25 value), combining a great golf experience with a casual dining treat.
Starting bid
Enjoy a certificate for a Learn to Skate session, which includes a five-week program held once a week on either Thursday evenings or Saturday mornings, providing a fun and structured introduction to skating skills.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour massage at Total Health Systems, along with a $5 coupon for Coffee First Cafe and a coupon for a free drink at Sweetwater Coffee & Teas, offering a relaxing experience with a few added local treats.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour massage at Total Health Systems, along with a $5 coupon for Coffee First Cafe and a coupon for a free drink at Sweetwater Coffee & Teas, offering a relaxing experience with a few added local treats.
Starting bid
Enjoy four certificate cards, each offering five free activities plus an added value amount on each card, along with four additional $40 gift cards—providing plenty of opportunities for fun experiences and extra spending flexibility.
Starting bid
Enjoy four certificate cards, each offering five free attractions plus an added value amount on each card, along with four additional $40 gift cards—providing plenty of opportunities for fun experiences and extra spending flexibility.
Starting bid
Enjoy two certificates, each valid for a family four-pack admission to the Outdoor Adventure Center, offering a fun and interactive experience for the whole family to explore and enjoy together.
Starting bid
Enjoy two certificates, each valid for a family four-pack admission to the Outdoor Adventure Center, offering a fun and interactive experience for the whole family to explore and enjoy together.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Sky Zone Family Fun Pack that includes a certificate for four jump passes, a large pizza, and a pitcher of pop, along with two passes for Gym Jam Open Play (valid in-park on Sundays)—a great way for the whole family to enjoy active fun together.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Sky Zone Family Fun Pack that includes a certificate for four jump passes, a large pizza, and a pitcher of pop, along with two passes for Gym Jam Open Play (valid in-park on Sundays)—a great way for the whole family to enjoy active fun together.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $200 gift voucher that can be applied toward any product, including a varsity jacket, giving you the flexibility to choose a style that best fits your look.
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