Parkway Christian School

Hosted by

Parkway Christian School

About this event

Sales closed

PCS Family Fun Festival - Auction Part 1

Pick-up location

14500 Metro Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48312, USA

Wing Lovers #1 item
Wing Lovers #1
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a signature sauce and a dry rub seasoning mix, along with BWW swag and $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a flavorful and fun dining experience.

Wing Lovers #2 item
Wing Lovers #2
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy one sauce and one dry rub seasoning mix, along with BWW swag and $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a flavorful and enjoyable dining experience.

Wing Lovers #3 item
Wing Lovers #3
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a flavorful assortment of three sauces and two dry rub seasoning mixes, along with BWW swag and $55 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a fun and delicious dining experience.

Wing Lovers #4 item
Wing Lovers #4
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a flavorful assortment of four sauces and a dry rub seasoning mix, along with BWW swag and $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a fun and tasty dining experience.

Wing Lovers #5 item
Wing Lovers #5
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a selection of six sauces and BWW swag, along with $50 in gift certificates to Buffalo Wild Wings for a flavorful and fun dining experience.

Tee Time Anytime item
Tee Time Anytime
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy two gift certificates for one hour of golf simulator time at First Cut Golf (valued at $50 each), along with $50 in gift cards to Juan Miguel’s for a great dining experience.

Dinner & Dancing item
Dinner & Dancing
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy an introductory dance program at Arthur Murray Dance Studio that includes two private lessons, one group class, and a practice party, along with a $50 gift card to Ventimiglia Italian Foods for a delicious Italian dining experience.

Before & After item
Before & After
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a certificate for four rounds of golf with a cart at Fern Hill Golf Course, along with a $25 gift card to Engine House, offering a great combination of time on the course and a local dining experience.

 

Who's Your Caddy? item
Who's Your Caddy?
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a certificate for four rounds of golf with a cart at Fern Hill Golf Course, along with a $25 gift card to Engine House, offering a great combination of time on the course and a local dining experience.

Daily Dose of Iron item
Daily Dose of Iron
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a certificate for four rounds of 18-hole green fees at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, along with a certificate for dinner for two at Bubba’s 33 (up to a $25 value), combining a great golf experience with a casual dining treat.

Ice, Ice, Baby item
Ice, Ice, Baby
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a certificate for a Learn to Skate session, which includes a five-week program held once a week on either Thursday evenings or Saturday mornings, providing a fun and structured introduction to skating skills.

Take a Chill Pill item
Take a Chill Pill
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour massage at Total Health Systems, along with a $5 coupon for Coffee First Cafe and a coupon for a free drink at Sweetwater Coffee & Teas, offering a relaxing experience with a few added local treats.

Spoil Someone Special item
Spoil Someone Special
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour massage at Total Health Systems, along with a $5 coupon for Coffee First Cafe and a coupon for a free drink at Sweetwater Coffee & Teas, offering a relaxing experience with a few added local treats.

Zap Zone Extravaganza - Activities item
Zap Zone Extravaganza - Activities
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy four certificate cards, each offering five free activities plus an added value amount on each card, along with four additional $40 gift cards—providing plenty of opportunities for fun experiences and extra spending flexibility.

Zap Zone Extravaganza - Attractions item
Zap Zone Extravaganza - Attractions
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy four certificate cards, each offering five free attractions plus an added value amount on each card, along with four additional $40 gift cards—providing plenty of opportunities for fun experiences and extra spending flexibility.

Exploration Time #1 item
Exploration Time #1
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two certificates, each valid for a family four-pack admission to the Outdoor Adventure Center, offering a fun and interactive experience for the whole family to explore and enjoy together.

Exploration Time #2 item
Exploration Time #2
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy two certificates, each valid for a family four-pack admission to the Outdoor Adventure Center, offering a fun and interactive experience for the whole family to explore and enjoy together.

Rainy Day Fun #1 item
Rainy Day Fun #1
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a Sky Zone Family Fun Pack that includes a certificate for four jump passes, a large pizza, and a pitcher of pop, along with two passes for Gym Jam Open Play (valid in-park on Sundays)—a great way for the whole family to enjoy active fun together.

Rainy Day Fun #2 item
Rainy Day Fun #2
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a Sky Zone Family Fun Pack that includes a certificate for four jump passes, a large pizza, and a pitcher of pop, along with two passes for Gym Jam Open Play (valid in-park on Sundays)—a great way for the whole family to enjoy active fun together.

Make It Personal item
Make It Personal
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a $200 gift voucher that can be applied toward any product, including a varsity jacket, giving you the flexibility to choose a style that best fits your look.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!