East Boynton Blaze Baseball

Hosted by

East Boynton Blaze Baseball

About this event

Ignite A Blaze, Fuel A Future. Charity Auction

Pick-up location

7028 Peninsula Lake Ct, Greenacres, FL 33467, USA

WHISTLEPIG "HOLI" Limited Edition Valued at $1,500 item
WHISTLEPIG "HOLI" Limited Edition Valued at $1,500
$1,000

Starting bid

The 

WhistlePig The Boss Hog XI: The Juggernaut "Holi" Limited Edition

 is a rare variant with a significantly higher market price than the standard release.

Essentials Spa $200 Gift Card item
Essentials Spa $200 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Decrease stress and increase well being with a massage tailored to your needs at the most affordable spa in Palm Beach County. All of our massages are full body massages.  If you want to focus on just upper back/shoulders area, please specify and we can provide the right massage for your needs. 

Foursome of Golf at Banyan with Lunch. Valued at $1000 (C1) item
Foursome of Golf at Banyan with Lunch. Valued at $1000 (C1)
$500

Starting bid

“This place is majestic!  All you have to do is listen and the land will tell you what to do”

Essentials Spa $65 Gift Card (C2) item
Essentials Spa $65 Gift Card (C2)
$50

Starting bid

Decrease stress and increase well being with a massage tailored to your needs at the most affordable spa in Palm Beach County. All of our massages are full body massages.  If you want to focus on just upper back/shoulders area, please specify and we can provide the right massage for your needs. 

High Ridge Golf Foursome with Lunch. Valued at $1000 item
High Ridge Golf Foursome with Lunch. Valued at $1000
$500

Starting bid

High Ridge Country Club, located just south of Palm Beach, is one of South Florida's most magnificent private golf clubs. Golfweek USA today recently named High Ridge one of the 10 best private golf courses in Florida. 

Essentials Spa $65 Gift Card (C2) item
Essentials Spa $65 Gift Card (C2)
$50

Starting bid

Decrease stress and increase well being with a massage tailored to your needs at the most affordable spa in Palm Beach County. All of our massages are full body massages.  If you want to focus on just upper back/shoulders area, please specify and we can provide the right massage for your needs. 

Foursome of Golf at Banyan with Lunch. Valued at $1000 (C2) item
Foursome of Golf at Banyan with Lunch. Valued at $1000 (C2)
$500

Starting bid

“This place is majestic!  All you have to do is listen and the land will tell you what to do”

Delaire Golf Foursome with Lunch Valued at $1000 (C1) item
Delaire Golf Foursome with Lunch Valued at $1000 (C1)
$500

Starting bid

Delaire offers a thrilling 27-hole golf experience, originally designed by Joe Lee and recently upgraded by Kipp Schulties. Its beautiful sights, meticulous layout, and superb fairways and greens offer a challenging game for the experienced and a learning opportunity for those new to the sport. 

Essentials Spa $65 Gift Card (C3) item
Essentials Spa $65 Gift Card (C3)
$50

Starting bid

Decrease stress and increase well being with a massage tailored to your needs at the most affordable spa in Palm Beach County. All of our massages are full body massages.  If you want to focus on just upper back/shoulders area, please specify and we can provide the right massage for your needs. 

Delaire Golf Foursome with Lunch Valued at $1000 (C2) item
Delaire Golf Foursome with Lunch Valued at $1000 (C2)
$500

Starting bid

Delaire offers a thrilling 27-hole golf experience, originally designed by Joe Lee and recently upgraded by Kipp Schulties. Its beautiful sights, meticulous layout, and superb fairways and greens offer a challenging game for the experienced and a learning opportunity for those new to the sport. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!