Art4AuntDar

Hosted by

Art4AuntDar

About this event

Pigs & Planes 2026

2073 US-92

Winter Haven, FL 33881, USA

This Little Piggy Made Chili item
This Little Piggy Made Chili
$25

Bring one crockpot of your best chili to share with attendees and enter into judging — you could take home a Top 3 trophy and cash prize! 🌶🏆


If you represent a business, you’re also welcome to share information at your table and be part of our community resource fair.


We’ll provide sample cups so guests can taste their way through the cook-off and enjoy the experience with you!


This Little Piggy Ate Hotdogs & Chili item
This Little Piggy Ate Hotdogs & Chili
$15

Your ticket includes all-you-can-sample chili from every cook-off vendor (while it lasts!), hotdogs, a community vendor & resource fair, and LIVE MUSIC — a full day of food, fun, and connection for a great cause 🌶🎶💜


Bring the whole herd! 🐷✈️ item
Bring the whole herd! 🐷✈️
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab a Family 4-Pack and enjoy Pigs & Planes together for a discounted price — more food, more fun, and more memories for less. Perfect for families or friends who want to sample chili, enjoy live music, and spend the day together while supporting a great cause.


Add a donation for Art4AuntDar

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