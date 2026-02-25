Pigs & Planes 2026

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About this event
Bring one crockpot of your best chili to share with attendees and enter into judging — you could take home a Top 3 trophy and cash prize! 🌶🏆
If you represent a business, you’re also welcome to share information at your table and be part of our community resource fair.
We’ll provide sample cups so guests can taste their way through the cook-off and enjoy the experience with you!
Your ticket includes all-you-can-sample chili from every cook-off vendor (while it lasts!), hotdogs, a community vendor & resource fair, and LIVE MUSIC — a full day of food, fun, and connection for a great cause 🌶🎶💜
Grab a Family 4-Pack and enjoy Pigs & Planes together for a discounted price — more food, more fun, and more memories for less. Perfect for families or friends who want to sample chili, enjoy live music, and spend the day together while supporting a great cause.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!