Pigskins Sponsor Packages

(3) Tickets to Annual Fall Awards Banquet and Annual Spring Awards Luncheon
full-page color ad in the official souvenir program book
Recognition at Awards Banquet & Spring Luncheon to include video presentation with company logos
Signage at the Fall Banquet, Spring Luncheon, and on Pigskin Club website.
GOLD SPONSOR LEVEL CONTRIBUTION
$1,500
(2) Tickets to Annual Fall Awards Banquet and Annual Spring Awards Luncheon
½ page color ad in the official souvenir program book
Recognition at Awards Banquet & Luncheon to include video presentation with company logo
Signage at the Fall Banquets, Spring Luncheon, and on the Pigskin Club website
SILVER SPONSOR LEVEL CONTRIBUTION
$1,000
(1) Tickets to Annual Awards Banquet and Spring Luncheon
¼ page ad in the official souvenir program book
Recognition at Awards Banquet & Luncheon to include video presentation with company logo
Signage at the Fall Banquet, Spring Luncheon, and on Pigskin Club website
BRONZE SPONSOR LEVEL CONTRIBUTION
$500
(1) Tickets to the Annual Fall Awards Banquet and Spring Luncheon
¼ page ad in official souvenir program book
Recognition at Annual Fall Awards Banquet OR Spring Luncheon to include video presentation with company logo
Signage at the Fall Awards Banquet or Spring Luncheon, and on the Pigskin Club website.
CONTRIBUTING SPONSOR LEVEL
$250
Listing in the official souvenir program book
Recognized at the Fall Awards Banquet OR Spring Luncheon to include video presentation with company logo
Signage at the Fall Award Banquet or Spring Luncheon, and on the Pigskin website.