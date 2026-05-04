Offered by
About this shop
Every registered athlete will receive a custom Pikes Peak Panthers track & field uniform, which includes a team jersey and shorts. This uniform is included with your registration.
Please Note: The image shown reflects the actual uniform design.
Uniform Includes:
Fit Reference (Model Sizing):
For sizing guidance, our models are wearing the following:
Sizing Tip: If your athlete is between sizes or growing quickly, we recommend sizing up for comfort and season-long fit.
Stay ready on and off the track with our Pikes Peak Panthers Tracksuit Bundle.
This bundle includes a custom team tracksuit and a matching drawstring bag—perfect for warm-ups, travel, and showing team pride.
Please Note: The image shown is for reference only and is not the exact final design. The actual tracksuit will feature a full-zip jacket (not a pullover).
Bundle Includes:
Fit Reference (Model Sizing):
For sizing guidance, our models are wearing the following:
Sizing Tip: If your athlete is between sizes or growing quickly, we recommend sizing up for comfort and season-long fit.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!