Every registered athlete will receive a custom Pikes Peak Panthers track & field uniform, which includes a team jersey and shorts. This uniform is included with your registration.



Please Note: The image shown reflects the actual uniform design.

Uniform Includes:

Custom Track Jersey

Custom Track Shorts

Fit Reference (Model Sizing):

For sizing guidance, our models are wearing the following:

Boy: Youth Medium

Girl: Adult Women’s Small

Sizing Tip: If your athlete is between sizes or growing quickly, we recommend sizing up for comfort and season-long fit.