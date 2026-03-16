Pike-side Art En Plein Air

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About this event
Recommended registration for most participants. Artists will be provided with a basic 11x14 stretched canvas.
If you would like to be provided with a slightly larger canvas, select this registration level.
If you would like to participate but bring your own medium of choice to create on, you may register for this reduced amount.
Please note that paper-based or three-dimensional artwork may need mounted or framed in order to participate in the exhibition and auction.
Sponsorship donations will help us to offset the event costs and allow more funds raised by this event to support the operations of the National Road Heritage Foundation.
Businesses who donate at least $25 will be listed on a sign at the museum during painting day and the month-long gallery showing. Business logo graphics can be emailed to [email protected] for use.
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