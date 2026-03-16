National Road Heritage Foundation

Hosted by

National Road Heritage Foundation

About this event

Pike-side Art En Plein Air

214 N Main St

Boonsboro, MD 21713, USA

Artist Participant (11x14 Canvas Provided)
$10

Recommended registration for most participants. Artists will be provided with a basic 11x14 stretched canvas.

Artist Participant (16x20 Cavas Provided)
$12

If you would like to be provided with a slightly larger canvas, select this registration level.

Artist Participant (Providing Own Canvas)
$8

If you would like to participate but bring your own medium of choice to create on, you may register for this reduced amount.

Please note that paper-based or three-dimensional artwork may need mounted or framed in order to participate in the exhibition and auction.

Sponsorship Donation
Pay what you can

Sponsorship donations will help us to offset the event costs and allow more funds raised by this event to support the operations of the National Road Heritage Foundation.


Businesses who donate at least $25 will be listed on a sign at the museum during painting day and the month-long gallery showing. Business logo graphics can be emailed to [email protected] for use.

Add a donation for National Road Heritage Foundation

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