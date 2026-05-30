Pilates & Pours: Lemon Luxe Edition

VIP Admission Includes
Everything Included in General Admission, PLUS:
- Exclusive Early Event Access
- Reserved Front Row Mat Placement
- VIP Meet & Greet with Bayou Rum's Master Distiller
- Private Bayou Rum Tasting Experience (VIP Guests Only)
- VIP Wellness Lounge Access
- Premium Charcuterie Box
- Exclusive VIP Takeaway Gift
- Commemorative Bayou Rum Tasting Glass
- Entry into the Bayou Rum Bottle Raffle
- Priority Access to Vendors & Activations
- Dedicated VIP Beverage Service
- No Waiting in Bar Lines — Cocktail orders will be taken directly from the VIP Wellness Lounge for added convenience and an elevated guest experience
VIP Experience Begins at 5:45 PM
Only 7 VIP Tickets Available
🍋 VIP Wellness Lounge | Private Tasting Experience | Front Row Access
VIP Admission Includes
Everything Included in General Admission, PLUS:
- Exclusive Early Event Access
- Reserved Front Row Mat Placement
- VIP Meet & Greet with Bayou Rum's Master Distiller
- Private Bayou Rum Tasting Experience (VIP Guests Only)
- VIP Wellness Lounge Access
- Premium Charcuterie Box
- Exclusive VIP Takeaway Gift
- Commemorative Bayou Rum Tasting Glass
- Entry into the Bayou Rum Bottle Raffle
- Priority Access to Vendors & Activations
- Dedicated VIP Beverage Service
- No Waiting in Bar Lines — Cocktail orders will be taken directly from the VIP Wellness Lounge for added convenience and an elevated guest experience
VIP Experience Begins at 5:45 PM
Only 7 VIP Tickets Available
🍋 VIP Wellness Lounge | Private Tasting Experience | Front Row Access