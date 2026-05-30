Bougie Brunch Club

Hosted by

Bougie Brunch Club

About this event

Pilates & Pours: Lemon Luxe Edition

20909 S Frontage Rd

Lacassine, LA 70650, USA

General Admission
$90

General Admission Includes:

  • 1-Hour Pilates Session
  • Individual Charcuterie Cup
  • One (1) Signature Drink Ticket
  • Social Hour Access Following Pilates
  • Access to Vendor Shopping Experience
  • Event Takeaway Gift
  • Pilates Grip Socks
  • Complimentary Bottled Water
  • Pilates Mat Provided

Attire: Yellow and/or White Athleisure Required 🍋

VIP Admission
$135

VIP Admission Includes

Everything Included in General Admission, PLUS:

  • Exclusive Early Event Access
  • Reserved Front Row Mat Placement
  • VIP Meet & Greet with Bayou Rum's Master Distiller
  • Private Bayou Rum Tasting Experience (VIP Guests Only)
  • VIP Wellness Lounge Access
  • Premium Charcuterie Box
  • Exclusive VIP Takeaway Gift
  • Commemorative Bayou Rum Tasting Glass
  • Entry into the Bayou Rum Bottle Raffle
  • Priority Access to Vendors & Activations
  • Dedicated VIP Beverage Service
  • No Waiting in Bar Lines — Cocktail orders will be taken directly from the VIP Wellness Lounge for added convenience and an elevated guest experience

VIP Experience Begins at 5:45 PM

Only 7 VIP Tickets Available


🍋 VIP Wellness Lounge | Private Tasting Experience | Front Row Access

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