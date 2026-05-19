Join us for a unique immersive Pilates & Sound Bath Experience benefitting the Rj Youth Sports Foundation.





This special event blends intentional movement with live sound healing for a deeply grounding and restorative wellness experience. Throughout the Pilates class, calming sound frequencies and meditative instrumentation will flow through the space, creating an environment designed to support nervous system regulation, stress relief, mindfulness, and full-body connection.





The class will focus on strength, mobility, breathwork, and controlled movement while the sound bath enhances relaxation and presence — allowing participants to move with greater intention and leave feeling both energized and restored.

More than a wellness event, this experience supports RJYSF’s mission to provide youth in Cameroon with access to elite athletic development, mentorship, strength & conditioning training, and stroke and heart health education.









Move with purpose. Restore with intention. Give with heart.



