Pilgrim COGIC Women's Conference 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities including:
*Friday Night ZOOM Panel Discussion with Generational Representation
*Saturday Morning Brunch Buffet featuring Special Guest, Evangelist Yolanda Randolph
*Sunday Morning Worship with the Women of Pilgrim COGIC
*Priority Access to Photo Booth, Includes Take Home Commemorative Photo
*SWAG Package of Goodies
*Saturday Morning Brunch Buffet featuring Special Guest, Evangelist Yolanda Randolph
*Photo Booth Access for Selfies
$
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