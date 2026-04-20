Hosted by

Pilgrim Church Of God In Christ

About this event

Pilgrim COGIC Women's Conference 2026

1452 Whitton Ave

San Jose, CA 95116, USA

Conference Registration (Includes Brunch, Photo Booth, SWAG)
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities including:

*Friday Night ZOOM Panel Discussion with Generational Representation

*Saturday Morning Brunch Buffet featuring Special Guest, Evangelist Yolanda Randolph

*Sunday Morning Worship with the Women of Pilgrim COGIC

*Priority Access to Photo Booth, Includes Take Home Commemorative Photo

*SWAG Package of Goodies

Brunch Only
$45

*Saturday Morning Brunch Buffet featuring Special Guest, Evangelist Yolanda Randolph

*Photo Booth Access for Selfies

Add a donation for Pilgrim Church Of God In Christ

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