Pilgrim Education Center "In His Hands" Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Includes (2) $15 gift cards to Amazing Pizza Machine.
Valued at $30.
Thank you to the Amazing Pizza Machine for their donation.
Starting bid
This package includes a complete auto detail from Cornhusker Auto Wash.
Valued at $225.
Thank you to Cornhusker Auto Wash for their donation.
Starting bid
This includes a 6 count stamped cupcake box for the winner to take to the bakery to redeem 6 jumbo cupcakes of their choice.
Valued at $25.50.
Thank you to SmallCakes Omaha for their donation.
Starting bid
This package includes a 2 way confirming auto remote starter. Installation & lifetime warranty included! Cannot be installed on European vehicles.
Valued at $425.
Thank you to Cornhusker Auto Wash for their donation.
Starting bid
Thank you to the Marx family for their donation.
Starting bid
Includes 4 teacups, 4 saucers, and display stand.
Valued at $90.
Thank you to the Marx family for their donation.
Starting bid
Valued at $20.
Thank you to the Marx family for their donation.
Starting bid
Includes (2) $20 gift certificates to China Buffett.
Valued at $40.
Thank you to China Buffett for their donation.
Starting bid
Includes (2) Ticket Vouchers for 2 tickets to a home game.
Valued at $68.
Thank you to Omaha Storm Chasers for their donation.
Starting bid
Includes (4) Day Passes.
Valued at $44-76.
Thank you to Lauritzen Gardens for their donation.
Starting bid
Includes (4) $25 gift cards.
Valued at $100.
Thank you to Bellevue West Runza for their donation.
Starting bid
Bounce Package includes a $25 BounceU Gift Certificate, a 3 Free Open Bounce Pass, a BounceU Water Bottle, and a BounceU Tote Bag.
Valued at $77.50.
Thank you to BounceU for their donation.
Starting bid
1 Family Admission Pass of up to 4 individuals into the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.
Thank you to the SAC Museum for their donation.
Starting bid
1 Family Admission Pass of up to 4 individuals into the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.
Thank you to the SAC Museum for their donation.
Starting bid
1 Essential Oil Diffuser and 4 Essential Oils.
Valued at $40.
Thank you to the Croston family for their donation.
Starting bid
5 Wall Hangings.
Thank you to the Lopez family for their donation.
Starting bid
Open candle, pumpkin candle, 2 vases/jars, and 1 clock.
Thank you to the Lopez family for their donation.
Starting bid
Thank you to the toddler classroom for their donation.
Starting bid
Thank you to the non-mobile infant classroom for their donation.
Starting bid
Thank you to the Pre-kindergarten 2 classroom for their donation.
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