Hosted by

Pilgrim Lutheran Church

About this event

Sales closed

Pilgrim Education Center "In His Hands" Silent Auction

Amazing Pizza Machine Gift Cards item
Amazing Pizza Machine Gift Cards
$5

Starting bid

Includes (2) $15 gift cards to Amazing Pizza Machine.


Valued at $30.


Thank you to the Amazing Pizza Machine for their donation.

Complete Auto Detail item
Complete Auto Detail
$10

Starting bid

This package includes a complete auto detail from Cornhusker Auto Wash.


Valued at $225.


Thank you to Cornhusker Auto Wash for their donation.

6 Count Cupcake Package item
6 Count Cupcake Package
$5

Starting bid

This includes a 6 count stamped cupcake box for the winner to take to the bakery to redeem 6 jumbo cupcakes of their choice.


Valued at $25.50.


Thank you to SmallCakes Omaha for their donation.

Remote Starter Package item
Remote Starter Package
$15

Starting bid

This package includes a 2 way confirming auto remote starter. Installation & lifetime warranty included! Cannot be installed on European vehicles.


Valued at $425.


Thank you to Cornhusker Auto Wash for their donation.

Crochet Bunny item
Crochet Bunny
$5

Starting bid

Thank you to the Marx family for their donation.

8 Piece Tea Cup & Saucer Set item
8 Piece Tea Cup & Saucer Set
$5

Starting bid

Includes 4 teacups, 4 saucers, and display stand.


Valued at $90.


Thank you to the Marx family for their donation.

Blue 3-Tiered Serving Platter item
Blue 3-Tiered Serving Platter
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $20.


Thank you to the Marx family for their donation.

$40 China Buffett Gift Certificates item
$40 China Buffett Gift Certificates
$10

Starting bid

Includes (2) $20 gift certificates to China Buffett.


Valued at $40.


Thank you to China Buffett for their donation.

2 Storm Chasers Ticket Vouchers item
2 Storm Chasers Ticket Vouchers
$10

Starting bid

Includes (2) Ticket Vouchers for 2 tickets to a home game.


Valued at $68.


Thank you to Omaha Storm Chasers for their donation.

4 Day Passes item
4 Day Passes
$10

Starting bid

Includes (4) Day Passes.


Valued at $44-76.


Thank you to Lauritzen Gardens for their donation.

Runza Restaurants $100 Gift Cards item
Runza Restaurants $100 Gift Cards
$10

Starting bid

Includes (4) $25 gift cards.


Valued at $100.


Thank you to Bellevue West Runza for their donation.

Bounce Package item
Bounce Package
$10

Starting bid

Bounce Package includes a $25 BounceU Gift Certificate, a 3 Free Open Bounce Pass, a BounceU Water Bottle, and a BounceU Tote Bag.


Valued at $77.50.


Thank you to BounceU for their donation.

SAC Museum Pass #1 item
SAC Museum Pass #1
$5

Starting bid

1 Family Admission Pass of up to 4 individuals into the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.


Thank you to the SAC Museum for their donation.

SAC Museum Pass #2 item
SAC Museum Pass #2
$5

Starting bid

1 Family Admission Pass of up to 4 individuals into the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.


Thank you to the SAC Museum for their donation.

Essential Oil Diffuser & Oils item
Essential Oil Diffuser & Oils
$5

Starting bid

1 Essential Oil Diffuser and 4 Essential Oils.


Valued at $40.


Thank you to the Croston family for their donation.

Home Decor Set #1 item
Home Decor Set #1
$5

Starting bid

5 Wall Hangings.


Thank you to the Lopez family for their donation.

Home Decor Set #2 item
Home Decor Set #2
$5

Starting bid

Open candle, pumpkin candle, 2 vases/jars, and 1 clock.


Thank you to the Lopez family for their donation.

Suncatcher by the Toddler Classroom item
Suncatcher by the Toddler Classroom
$5

Starting bid

Thank you to the toddler classroom for their donation.

Footprints Canvas by the Non-Mobile Infant Classroom item
Footprints Canvas by the Non-Mobile Infant Classroom
$5

Starting bid

Thank you to the non-mobile infant classroom for their donation.

Prayers at the Cross by the PreK 2 Classroom item
Prayers at the Cross by the PreK 2 Classroom
$5

Starting bid

Thank you to the Pre-kindergarten 2 classroom for their donation.

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