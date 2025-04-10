Pilgrim's Progress Play

Open seating. Arrive early and bring a seat cushion!
Open seating. Arrive early and bring a seat cushion!
Children (ages 5-10)
$5
Open seating. Arrive early and bring a seat cushion! Current students of Cottage Forest School do not need to purchase a ticket.
Open seating. Arrive early and bring a seat cushion! Current students of Cottage Forest School do not need to purchase a ticket.
Child (ages 0-4)
free
Babies and small children may attend free, but please be courteous of other audience members and enjoy the flagpole green beyond the barricades with restless little ones. There are some frightening and noisy scenes that may disturb sensitive children.
Babies and small children may attend free, but please be courteous of other audience members and enjoy the flagpole green beyond the barricades with restless little ones. There are some frightening and noisy scenes that may disturb sensitive children.