Pilot Club Of North Myrtle Beach

Offered by

Pilot Club Of North Myrtle Beach

About the memberships

PILOT CLUB OF NORTH MYRTLE BEACH DUES

PILOT CLUB RENEWAL DUES 2026-2027
$50

Valid until June 30

Pilot Club pays half of your annual dues if you have participated in a FUNDRAISING event. This amount represents your portion of the dues for 2026-2027

NEW MEMBER FIRST QUARTER CLUB YEAR
$1

Valid until May 14, 2027

NEW MEMBER CLUB DUES based on joining during First Quarter of club year.

NEW MEMBER SECOND QUARTER CLUB YEAR
$2

No expiration

NEW MEMBER CLUB DUES based on joining during Second Quarter of club year.

NEW MEMBER THIRD QUARTER CLUB YEAR
$3

No expiration

NEW MEMBER DUES based on joining during Third Quarter of club year.

NEW MEMBER FOURTH QUARTER CLUB YEAR
$4

No expiration

NEW MEMBER DUES based on joining during Fourth Quarter of club year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!