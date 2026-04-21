PILOT CLUB OF NORTH MYRTLE BEACH DUES

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About the memberships
Valid until June 30
Pilot Club pays half of your annual dues if you have participated in a FUNDRAISING event. This amount represents your portion of the dues for 2026-2027
Valid until May 14, 2027
NEW MEMBER CLUB DUES based on joining during First Quarter of club year.
No expiration
NEW MEMBER CLUB DUES based on joining during Second Quarter of club year.
No expiration
NEW MEMBER DUES based on joining during Third Quarter of club year.
No expiration
NEW MEMBER DUES based on joining during Fourth Quarter of club year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!