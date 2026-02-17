Jet City Roller Derby

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Jet City Roller Derby

About this event

Pilot Program with Jet City Roller Derby Spring 2026

10510 5th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98125, USA

Pilot Program Spring 2026 *CODE REQUIRED*
$95

We are happy to announce that we are increasing our class size to accommodate skaters who were on the waitlist for this class!

*This link for waitlisted skaters only!

Pilot Program Spring 2026
$95

Pilot Program - Beginner Skate Lessons

Waitlist
Free

We are currently fully booked for this session! We hope to accommodate more skater so please sign up here to be put on the waitlist!

Pilot Program Renewal
$95

Registration renewal for current Pilot Program Winter 2026 participants only!

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