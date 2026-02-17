Pilot Program with Jet City Roller Derby Spring 2026

About this event
We are happy to announce that we are increasing our class size to accommodate skaters who were on the waitlist for this class!
*This link for waitlisted skaters only!
Pilot Program - Beginner Skate Lessons
We are currently fully booked for this session! We hope to accommodate more skater so please sign up here to be put on the waitlist!
Registration renewal for current Pilot Program Winter 2026 participants only!
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