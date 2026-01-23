Pilot Summer Pathways 2026

REG. PRICE: $450 (Pricing begins March 1st)

2nd - 5th graders (in the 2026-27 school year)

Stagecraft & Storytellers

Focus: Innovation, Perspective & Problem Solving





Step into the spotlight, then behind the curtain! During this immersive week, the theater becomes a laboratory for imagination. Whether campers are bringing a handmade character to life or mastering the art of a choreographed duel, they will learn that theater is more than just acting—it’s the art of seeing the world through someone else's eyes. Younger performers will explore the magic of "microtheater." By building their own hand puppets and shadow puppets, campers learn that a great performance starts with a great character. Campers will focus on the thrill of live performance and the technical secrets of the stage. This high-energy track combines quick thinking with physical precision. Campers will have fun with improvisation, explore the importance and skill behind set lighting, and learn the physics of "safe" stage combat. Theater is a unique tool for social-emotional growth. By stepping into different roles, students practice empathy, learning to understand the motivations and feelings of characters very different from themselves. We will also explore perspective, discovering how lighting, costume, and voice can completely change how a story is perceived by an audience. This experience builds public speaking confidence, enhances collaborative problem solving, and encourages students to think outside the box to create a world from scratch. The spotlight will then shine on The Grand Finale: The Friday Showcase… as the week ends with a variety performance, including a puppet theater, an improv duel, and a gallery walk!