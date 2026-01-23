Pilot Summer Pathways 2026

Hosted by
🚐 Answer this boarding call for adventurers! Immerse yourself in a week of hands-on discovery. Previous excursions have taken us to trek along the coast, master the art of crabbing, and savor the sweet flavors of the Jelly Belly Factory. We have ventured deep into a silica mine and wandered through towering redwoods to unlock the secrets of the Mystery Spot. We’ve stood beneath the Golden Gate Bridge, witnessed the magic of liquid nitrogen, and taken a thrilling ride down a hidden slide. Bay Area Adventures charts an unforgettable journey every day of camp—don’t miss your chance to be part of it!
🔭 Calling all budding scientists! This camp is a week full of science field trips. The Bay Area is home to a wealth of hands-on science and technology museums, such as The Tech Interactive, the Chabot Space & Science Center, the Exploratorium, and the California Academy of Sciences. Campers will visit a different one each day. Come with us as we learn about everything from AI to zeniths in exciting, hands-on settings. So many exhibits to explore!
The Ultimate Decathlon
Focus: Confidence, Coordination & Stamina
Unleash your inner champion this summer at this a high-octane athletics camp where campers transform into all-around elite performers! Throughout the week, our "athletes-in-training" will master a new physical "superpower" every day, from explosive speed in our Pro-Athlete Combine and pinpoint accuracy at the Launch Station to sustained stamina during a mega-edition of Capture the Flag. Beyond just breaking a sweat, campers will navigate "lava pits" in our Ninja Obstacle Course and learn the science of recovery with Yoga for Athletes, all while tracking their own "personal bests." Sign up today to help your camper build the confidence, coordination, and grit to go the distance!
Mission to Mars & Secret Agent Science
Focus: Aerospace Engineering & Cryptography
Prepare for a week of high-stakes exploration and mystery! In this dual-themed experience, campers will split their time between the red sands of Mars and the hidden world of secret agents. Whether we are launching rockets into the atmosphere or cracking top-secret codes, campers will develop critical thinking skills and a deep understanding of the laws of physics and logic. Our junior astronauts will dive into the science of astronomy and propulsion as we explore how humanity reaches the stars and discover what it takes to survive on a distant planet. When we aren't looking at the stars, campers will be underground in the world of secret ops. This segment focuses on the technology, mathematics, and logic used by real-world intelligence agencies!
Wearable Wonders
Focus: Identity, Engineering & Integrity
Step into the studio and transform the ordinary into the extraordinary! This week, campers will explore the intersection of art and identity by designing pieces that are meant to be worn. From crafting heroic masks to constructing avant-garde outfits from recycled materials, campers will discover how to express their unique personalities through shape, color, and texture. Fashion is one of the most personal forms of art. This experience gives campers the tools to communicate who they are to the world, all while building fine motor skills and spatial awareness through three-dimensional design. We tackle the "eco-chic" movement in our Sustainability Studio. This avant-garde challenge pushes designers to think outside the traditional fabric box. Designers will master balance and proportional design, learning how to create silhouettes that are visually striking while maintaining structural integrity. The week culminates in a fabulous Fashion Showcase! Parents and fellow campers are invited to our pop-up runway, where students will model their creations. Each designer will give a brief "artist statement," explaining the inspiration behind their patterns and the engineering choices made during their construction. All upcyclers and fashionistas are welcome!
The Social Architect
Focus: Community Design
Empathy-driven problem solving and urban planning are the focus of this week’s camp. Campers will identify a “pain point” in their local community; e.g., a lack of green space, food deserts, or accessibility issues. Using “design thinking” (Empathize, Define, Ideate, Prototype, Test), teams will build a 3-D scale model or a digital proposal for a community solution. This experience aims to help campers develop a service mindset, transitioning campers from a perspective of “What do I want?” to “What does my neighbor need?” Through needs assessment and strategic planning, campers will come to understand what it is to be a social architect.
🧁 Get ready to whisk, knead, and create at the ultimate beginner’s baking camp! This week, the kitchen transforms into a delicious laboratory where students discover the magic of chemistry behind their favorite treats. From mastering the perfect "level off" for chewy Science of Cookies to engineering custom recipes in our Cupcake Flavor Lab, campers will learn that baking is a perfect blend of math and art. They will get hands-on with the "Yeast Beast" to twist soft pretzels, then explore pastry physics to create flaky hand pies, mastering temperature control for the perfect crust. The week culminates in The Grand Flour-nale, a stunning bakery showcase where young chefs debut their showstopper desserts and demonstrate their new skills in piping, color theory, and presentation. Join us for a week of sweet discoveries where every "oops" is a lesson and every student rises to the challenge!
World Games
Focus: International Athletics & Global Sportsmanship
Carry your passport to the playing field for a high-energy athletic journey! This week, the "Olympic Torch" travels across the globe, inviting campers to master the diverse movement styles and cultural traditions of every continent. Your child will develop elite footwork with European soccer stars, test their balance with Asian martial arts, find their rhythm with South American capoeira, and master the "lateral pass" of Oceanian rugby-tag. More than just a sports camp, this experience challenges campers to become versatile athletes by adapting to different rulesets and strategies from around the world. We focus on global sportsmanship, teaching campers that while people may play differently from us, the joy of the game is a universal language. Don't miss this week of international discovery where every student finishes on top of the podium!
Earth’s Fury & Master Builders
Focus: Geology, Physics & Civil Engineering
Get ready to build, break, and build again! This week, students become both geologists and engineers as they explore the powerful forces that shape our planet and the clever designs we use to withstand them. From the shifting plates beneath our feet to the soaring bridges over our rivers, campers will discover the science of stability. In this segment, we dive deep into the earth's crust to understand the natural disasters that change our world. Once we understand the ground, we learn how to build on it. This focus area explores the physics behind the world's strongest structures. The week concludes with a high-stakes Olympic-style event. Teams must navigate a "tectonic puzzle" to earn building materials, construct a skyscraper that meets height requirements, and finally, survive a simulated earthquake on the "Big Shake" table. Only the most stable designs will earn the Master Builder Gold Medal!
Groove Lab
Focus: Rhythm, Movement & Collaboration
Get ready to move, shake, and create! Groove Lab is a high-energy exploration of the body in motion. This week, students step away from the desk and onto the dance floor to discover how movement can tell a story, express a culture, and even act as a musical instrument. From the graceful flow of nature to the sharp rhythms of the city, campers will build confidence, coordination, and community through the power of dance. Beyond the fitness benefits, dance teaches students how to navigate the world with spatial awareness and poise. It’s a space where "mistakes" become new moves and every camper finds their unique rhythm. Dancers will explore the art of movement through the lens of the natural world. By mimicking the "metamorphosis" of different creatures, students learn the foundational elements of contemporary dance. Then we will dive into the rhythmic and collaborative world of step and street dance. This experience focuses on the body as a percussion instrument, emphasizing teamwork and cultural history. The week wraps up with a vibrant, high-energy Showcase and Premiere Party! * Live Performance: Families are invited to watch a live "step" exhibition on our outdoor stage!
The Ethical Influencer
Focus: Advocacy & Media
Leveraging multiple communication models, public speaking skills, and digital citizenship, campers learn how to advocate for a cause. Campers begin by selecting a global issue that they are passionate about, such as climate change, literacy, or animal welfare. To raise awareness for their chosen cause, they will create a media kit that includes a 60-second “elevator pitch” video, a persuasive speech (which they will deliver on stage to fellow campers and staff), and a logo design. Using persuasion and storytelling, students will learn to use their voice and a platform to amplify the needs of the marginalized. Young leaders: Come join this amazing opportunity to build change!
Get ready to chop, stir, and sizzle! In Beginner Cooking camp, students will learn their way around the kitchen while making simple, tasty meals from scratch. We’ll practice basic knife skills, kitchen safety, and cooking techniques—all while having fun and building confidence. Perfect for campers who are curious about cooking and love being hands-on!
The Physics of Fun STEAM-lympics
Focus: Kinesiology, Physics, & Mechanical Engineering
Step onto the field where science meets sport! This week, campers won't just play games—they will engineer them. By exploring the forces of flight, friction, and impact, we will discover how physics governs every move we make. It’s a heart-pumping week designed to get campers moving while we master the laws of the universe. We kick off the week by exploring trajectory and the transition between potential and kinetic energy, then venture into aerodynamics and how air interacts with moving objects. Experience a Field Day like no other, where we investigate grip vs. slip, focusing on surface tension and Newton’s First Law (Inertia). The excitement reaches a fever pitch on Friday during our STEAM-Athletics Grand Finale, a massive team-based relay circuit where we celebrate more than just the finish line, awarding trophies for Teamwork, Precision, and Most Improved Growth. Come join the fun!
Stagecraft & Storytellers
Focus: Innovation, Perspective & Problem Solving
Step into the spotlight, then behind the curtain! During this immersive week, the theater becomes a laboratory for imagination. Whether campers are bringing a handmade character to life or mastering the art of a choreographed duel, they will learn that theater is more than just acting—it’s the art of seeing the world through someone else's eyes. Younger performers will explore the magic of "microtheater." By building their own hand puppets and shadow puppets, campers learn that a great performance starts with a great character. Campers will focus on the thrill of live performance and the technical secrets of the stage. This high-energy track combines quick thinking with physical precision. Campers will have fun with improvisation, explore the importance and skill behind set lighting, and learn the physics of "safe" stage combat. Theater is a unique tool for social-emotional growth. By stepping into different roles, students practice empathy, learning to understand the motivations and feelings of characters very different from themselves. We will also explore perspective, discovering how lighting, costume, and voice can completely change how a story is perceived by an audience. This experience builds public speaking confidence, enhances collaborative problem solving, and encourages students to think outside the box to create a world from scratch. The spotlight will then shine on The Grand Finale: The Friday Showcase… as the week ends with a variety performance, including a puppet theater, an improv duel, and a gallery walk!
The Upstander Academy
Focus: Leadership Boot Camp
This week was designed as a "leadership boot camp for the soul." Because middle schoolers (grades 6–9) are navigating complex social hierarchies, this curriculum uses their real-world social experiences as the training ground for professional leadership. Campers will begin by exploring the anatomy of conflict and the art of active listening. From there, we create individual mediation labs and learn how to develop social courage and step into the role of the upstander. The week culminates with a Peace Summit, where campers will work a simulation of a failing NGO (nongovernmental organization) with the goal of settling a variety of issues that service organizations may face at any given moment.
Ready to level up? Intermediate Cooking & Baking is for campers who already know the basics and want to take their skill set even further. Campers will work with more advanced recipes, learn flavor pairing, and try both savory and sweet dishes. This class encourages creativity, teamwork, and confidence in the kitchen!
