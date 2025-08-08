Pilsen Defense & Access Memberships

You get the access to our Foundation Chicago team curricula, and discounts to guest seminars in Chicago of the Swag Homie membership, but you get cool stuff like t-shirts, hats, stickers, shorts, and rash guards sent to you monthly! You also get to drop-in and train for a free day of training at any affiliated gyms (pending a conversation with their coaches so we get to know you and make sure it's a good, safe fit).