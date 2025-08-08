Pilsen Defense & Access Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Get one t-shirt, drawstring bag, and sticker/patch/button set each year, access to our Foundation Chicago team curricula, and discounts to guest seminars in Chicago.
You get the access to our Foundation Chicago team curricula, and discounts to guest seminars in Chicago of the Swag Homie membership, but you get cool stuff like t-shirts, hats, stickers, shorts, and rash guards sent to you monthly! You also get to drop-in and train for a free day of training at any affiliated gyms (pending a conversation with their coaches so we get to know you and make sure it's a good, safe fit).
Daily access to all small group classes at the Foundation Chicago academy, in the inner-city neighborhood of Pilsen, which offers daily classes for adults, children, and young people in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, MMA. Your membership will support those classes as well as other programming and services like a reading group, mutual aid drives and distribution for new arrivals and the unhoused, immigration appointment accompaniment, Migra Watch, youth internships, issues advocacy, community workshops, and organizing. You'll also receive a drawstring bag, t-shirt, hand wraps, and gloves, access to Foundation Chicago curricula, discounts on guest seminars in Pilsen, a monthly coaching call with Foundation's head coach, Elias Cepeda, an MMA veteran, active BJJ competitor, and a first-degree black belt with four-time Jiu-Jitsu world champ and retired undefeated UFC veteran Robert Drysdale.
