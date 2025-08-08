Pilsen Defense & Access Memberships

Pilsen Defense & Access

Swag Homie
$25

Renews monthly

Get one t-shirt, drawstring bag, and sticker/patch/button set each year, access to our Foundation Chicago team curricula, and discounts to guest seminars in Chicago.

Drip Membership
$75

Renews monthly

You get the access to our Foundation Chicago team curricula, and discounts to guest seminars in Chicago of the Swag Homie membership, but you get cool stuff like t-shirts, hats, stickers, shorts, and rash guards sent to you monthly! You also get to drop-in and train for a free day of training at any affiliated gyms (pending a conversation with their coaches so we get to know you and make sure it's a good, safe fit).

Free Association Membership
$150

Renews monthly

Daily access to all small group classes at the Foundation Chicago academy, in the inner-city neighborhood of Pilsen, which offers daily classes for adults, children, and young people in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, MMA. Your membership will support those classes as well as other programming and services like a reading group, mutual aid drives and distribution for new arrivals and the unhoused, immigration appointment accompaniment, Migra Watch, youth internships, issues advocacy, community workshops, and organizing. You'll also receive a drawstring bag, t-shirt, hand wraps, and gloves, access to Foundation Chicago curricula, discounts on guest seminars in Pilsen, a monthly coaching call with Foundation's head coach, Elias Cepeda, an MMA veteran, active BJJ competitor, and a first-degree black belt with four-time Jiu-Jitsu world champ and retired undefeated UFC veteran Robert Drysdale.

