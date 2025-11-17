PIM Education Foundation Mingle Jingle - Auction

Experience an exclusive four-course, in-home private dining experience for 6 people, featuring a signature cocktail created just for your event.





Valued at over $2,000, this unique dining experience promises to be exquisite and memorable. Additional guests may be added for a fee of $120/person, paid directly to JSD.





The event date must be mutually agreed on with Chef Brian. Certificate must be used by 12/31/2026.