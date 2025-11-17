Hosted by

Printing Industry Midwest Education Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

PIM Education Foundation Mingle Jingle - Auction

Pick-up location

2333 Niagara Ln. N., Plymouth, MN 55447, USA

JSD CULINARY VENTURES - PRIVATE DINING EXPERIENCE FOR 6 item
JSD CULINARY VENTURES - PRIVATE DINING EXPERIENCE FOR 6
$450

Starting bid

Experience an exclusive four-course, in-home private dining experience for 6 people, featuring a signature cocktail created just for your event.


Valued at over $2,000, this unique dining experience promises to be exquisite and memorable. Additional guests may be added for a fee of $120/person, paid directly to JSD.


The event date must be mutually agreed on with Chef Brian. Certificate must be used by 12/31/2026.

1 HYDRAFACIAL, 1 MOXI & SKINCARE KIT item
1 HYDRAFACIAL, 1 MOXI & SKINCARE KIT
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 Hydrafacial treatment, 1 Moxi laser treatment and a gift bag from Skin Rejuvenation Clinic. Valued at $1000.

20 UNITS TOX, 1 HYDRAFACIAL & SKINCARE item
20 UNITS TOX, 1 HYDRAFACIAL & SKINCARE
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy 20 units of Tox, 1 Hydrafacial treatment and a gift bag from Skin Rejuvenation Clinic. Valued at $500.

2 CLUB LEVEL TICKETS - MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. DETROIT LIONS item
2 CLUB LEVEL TICKETS - MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. DETROIT LIONS
$100

Starting bid

2 Club Level Tickets to Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game on Thursday, December 25th, 2025 at 3:30PM. Section C3, Row 6, Seats 5-6. Includes Parking Pass. Valued at $1000. Donated by Priority Envelope.

Aamodt's Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2 People item
Aamodt's Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2 People
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $690. Donated in partnership with Aamodt's.

6 TICKETS - UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA VS. RUTGERS item
6 TICKETS - UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA VS. RUTGERS
$60

Starting bid

6 tickets to the U of M vs. Rutgers basketball game on Saturday, February 21st, 2026 at 11:00AM. Section 120 Row 6 Seats 12-13 and Row 7 Seats 12-15. Donated by American National Bank. Valued at $600.

CANON POWERSHOT V10 CAMERA item
CANON POWERSHOT V10 CAMERA
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $480. Donated by Canon Solutions America.

FOURSOME ROUND OF GOLF + DINNER item
FOURSOME ROUND OF GOLF + DINNER
$50

Starting bid

Admission for your team of 4 to golf in the Twin Cities PCC Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 9th at 11:00AM at The Links at Northfork golf course in Ramsey, MN. Valued at $450. Donated by Postal Customer Council.

SET OF 4 TICKETS - TIMBERWOLVES VS. SPURS item
SET OF 4 TICKETS - TIMBERWOLVES VS. SPURS
$40

Starting bid

Set of 4 tickets to the Timberwolves vs. Spurs basketball game on Sunday, January 11th. Seats are in Section 112. Valued at $400. Donated by Old National Bank.

4 MINNESOTA WILD TICKETS + GIFT BASKET item
4 MINNESOTA WILD TICKETS + GIFT BASKET item
4 MINNESOTA WILD TICKETS + GIFT BASKET
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to MN Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, January 22nd at 8:30PM. Donated by John Roberts. Valued at $550.

4 TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. DETROIT RED WINGS item
4 TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. DETROIT RED WINGS
$40

Starting bid

4 Tickets to MN Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, January 22nd at 8:30PM. Section 116. Donated by NCCO. Valued at $400.

4 TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. SEATTLE KRAKEN item
4 TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. SEATTLE KRAKEN
$40

Starting bid

4 Tickets to MN Wild vs. Seattle Kraken on Tuesday April 7th, 2026 at 7:00PM. Section 107, Row 18, Seats 3-6. Donated by LB Carlson. Valued at $400.

4 TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS item
4 TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets to MN Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, January 27th at 7:00PM. Section 107, Row 22 & 23, Seats 1 & 2 in each row. Donated by LOFFLER. Valued at $400.

2 CLUB LEVEL TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS item
2 CLUB LEVEL TICKETS - MINNESOTA WILD VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
$30

Starting bid

2 Club Level Tickets to MN Wild vs. Florida Panthers on Saturday, January 24th at 7:00PM. Section C24, Row 1, Seats 5 & 6. Donated by Anchor Paper Company. Valued at $300.

OGIO SUITCASE item
OGIO SUITCASE
$30

Starting bid

OGIO Utilitarian Large Checked Spinner Suitcase filled with Giveaway Items. Donated by Midstates Group. Valued at $300.

WILLAMETTE VALLEY WINE BASKET item
WILLAMETTE VALLEY WINE BASKET
$25

Starting bid

Wine basket contains: 2023 Lingua Franca Avni Chardonnay, 2019 Alexana Pinot Noir, 2024 Penner-Ash Oregon Viognier, and 2023 Soter Tarren Pinot Noir. Valued at $245. Donated by QUAZAR.

WHISKEY BASKET #1 item
WHISKEY BASKET #1
$20

Starting bid

Whiskey basket contains: Jefferson's Straight Bourbon Whiskey Blend, Kings County Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon, and QUAZAR 2024 Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Valued at $190. Donated by QUAZAR.

WHISKEY BASKET #2 item
WHISKEY BASKET #2
$20

Starting bid

Whiskey basket contains: Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Pikesville Straight Rye Whiskey & QUAZAR 35th Anniversary Straight Rye Whiskey. Valued at $170. Donated by QUAZAR.

ST. PAUL SAINTS TICKETS item
ST. PAUL SAINTS TICKETS
$20

Starting bid

Flexible dates to choose from! Valued at $160. Donated by Ideal Printers.

LOTTERY TREE item
LOTTERY TREE
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $100. Donated by Graphic Finishing Services.

ESPRESSO MARTINI GIFT BASKET item
ESPRESSO MARTINI GIFT BASKET
$10

Starting bid

Espresso martini gift basket with 2 stemless martini glasses, a shaker, espresso martini mix, peanuts and a candle. Valued at $60. Donated by Lynnette Hawkinson at Holmberg.

PRO PRINT GIFT BASKET item
PRO PRINT GIFT BASKET
$5

Starting bid

Two Under Armour Pro Print baseball hats, one 40th Anniversary Pro Print baseball hat, a cold storage bag and $10 Starbucks giftcard. Valued at $50. Donated by Pro Print.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!