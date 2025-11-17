PIM Education Foundation Mingle Jingle - Auction

Hosted by
Experience an exclusive four-course, in-home private dining experience for 6 people, featuring a signature cocktail created just for your event.
Valued at over $2,000, this unique dining experience promises to be exquisite and memorable. Additional guests may be added for a fee of $120/person, paid directly to JSD.
The event date must be mutually agreed on with Chef Brian. Certificate must be used by 12/31/2026.
Enjoy 1 Hydrafacial treatment, 1 Moxi laser treatment and a gift bag from Skin Rejuvenation Clinic. Valued at $1000.
Enjoy 20 units of Tox, 1 Hydrafacial treatment and a gift bag from Skin Rejuvenation Clinic. Valued at $500.
2 Club Level Tickets to Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game on Thursday, December 25th, 2025 at 3:30PM. Section C3, Row 6, Seats 5-6. Includes Parking Pass. Valued at $1000. Donated by Priority Envelope.
Valued at $690. Donated in partnership with Aamodt's.
6 tickets to the U of M vs. Rutgers basketball game on Saturday, February 21st, 2026 at 11:00AM. Section 120 Row 6 Seats 12-13 and Row 7 Seats 12-15. Donated by American National Bank. Valued at $600.
Valued at $480. Donated by Canon Solutions America.
Admission for your team of 4 to golf in the Twin Cities PCC Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 9th at 11:00AM at The Links at Northfork golf course in Ramsey, MN. Valued at $450. Donated by Postal Customer Council.
Set of 4 tickets to the Timberwolves vs. Spurs basketball game on Sunday, January 11th. Seats are in Section 112. Valued at $400. Donated by Old National Bank.
4 tickets to MN Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, January 22nd at 8:30PM. Donated by John Roberts. Valued at $550.
4 Tickets to MN Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, January 22nd at 8:30PM. Section 116. Donated by NCCO. Valued at $400.
4 Tickets to MN Wild vs. Seattle Kraken on Tuesday April 7th, 2026 at 7:00PM. Section 107, Row 18, Seats 3-6. Donated by LB Carlson. Valued at $400.
4 tickets to MN Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, January 27th at 7:00PM. Section 107, Row 22 & 23, Seats 1 & 2 in each row. Donated by LOFFLER. Valued at $400.
2 Club Level Tickets to MN Wild vs. Florida Panthers on Saturday, January 24th at 7:00PM. Section C24, Row 1, Seats 5 & 6. Donated by Anchor Paper Company. Valued at $300.
OGIO Utilitarian Large Checked Spinner Suitcase filled with Giveaway Items. Donated by Midstates Group. Valued at $300.
Wine basket contains: 2023 Lingua Franca Avni Chardonnay, 2019 Alexana Pinot Noir, 2024 Penner-Ash Oregon Viognier, and 2023 Soter Tarren Pinot Noir. Valued at $245. Donated by QUAZAR.
Whiskey basket contains: Jefferson's Straight Bourbon Whiskey Blend, Kings County Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon, and QUAZAR 2024 Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Valued at $190. Donated by QUAZAR.
Whiskey basket contains: Knob Creek Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Pikesville Straight Rye Whiskey & QUAZAR 35th Anniversary Straight Rye Whiskey. Valued at $170. Donated by QUAZAR.
Flexible dates to choose from! Valued at $160. Donated by Ideal Printers.
Valued at $100. Donated by Graphic Finishing Services.
Espresso martini gift basket with 2 stemless martini glasses, a shaker, espresso martini mix, peanuts and a candle. Valued at $60. Donated by Lynnette Hawkinson at Holmberg.
Two Under Armour Pro Print baseball hats, one 40th Anniversary Pro Print baseball hat, a cold storage bag and $10 Starbucks giftcard. Valued at $50. Donated by Pro Print.
