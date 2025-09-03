PIN Sponsorship Packages

Supporter
$25

For patriots who want to show their support and be recognized

  • Business name listed on the Sponsors Page
  • Name included in the Bi-Weekly Agenda
  • Name listed in Monthly Email Newsletter
Defender
$50

Entry business tier for those wanting basic ongoing visibility.


Includes all Supporter benefits, plus:

  • Business logo (clickable) added to Sponsors Page
  • Clickable Logo in the Header Sponsor Ribbon (scrolling)
  • Access to sponsor-only updates or early event announcements
Patriot
$100

Ideal for growth-minded patriot-owned businesses.


Includes all Defender benefits, plus:

  • Monthly Facebook “Thank You” shoutout
  • Business signage at meetings (Letter-size)
  • Logo added to all Email Newsletters
  • Logo included in PIN-attended Event Materials
  • Mention in end screen of YouTube videos
Sentinel (Limited)
$250

For mission-aligned businesses that want top-tier visibility.


Includes all Patriot benefits, plus:

  • Premium homepage placement under hero section
  • Quarterly featured post on Facebook with write-up and call-to-action
  • Verbal acknowledgment at all events and meetings
  • 1 guaranteed meeting speaking opportunity per year shared via YouTube & social channels (45-minutes)
