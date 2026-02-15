PINC FOUNDATION'S SILENT AUCTION

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Starting bid
Cook a variety of food for any meal on this versatile and powerful 28” Omnivore griddle and enjoy sharing the experience with family and friends.
Includes 2 hibachi spatulas, 1 carving fork, 1 chef knife and blade cover, 1 griddle spatula, and 2 squeeze bottles
Valued at $450.00
Starting bid
A hand-signed, game-used Pro Reserve GS32 bat by Gavin Sheets, first baseman/designated hitter for the San Diego Padres.
Gavin Sheets is an emerging MLB first baseman and designated hitter known for his power and consistent approach at the plate. As a member of the San Diego Padres, Sheets is quickly making his mark as a promising contributor on offense and a key part of the team’s future.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, Pro Maple MY13 model bat by Manny Machado, third baseman for the San Diego Padres with a "Sky Is The Limit" Inscription.
Manny Machado is a premier MLB third baseman known for his power, defensive excellence, and clutch hitting. As a cornerstone of the San Diego Padres, Machado consistently delivers impact plays both at the plate and in the field, making him one of the team’s most dynamic and high-profile stars.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, Pro Select Limited bat by Xander Bogaerts, shortstop for the San Diego Padres.
Xander Bogaerts is an elite MLB shortstop known for his consistent hitting, defensive prowess, and leadership on the field. As a key player for the San Diego Padres, Bogaerts brings experience, power, and clutch performance, making him a cornerstone of the team’s lineup.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, Pro Reserve i13C bat by Jackson Merrill, center fielder for the San Diego Padres.
Jackson Merrill is an up-and-coming MLB outfielder known for his speed, defensive skills, and emerging power at the plate. As a rising star for the San Diego Padres, Merrill is quickly establishing himself as an exciting and impactful contributor on both offense and defense.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, Pro Select Limited bat by Ramon Laureano, left fielder for the San Diego Padres.
Ramon Laureano is a dynamic MLB outfielder known for his speed, defensive range, and power at the plate. As a member of the San Diego Padres, Laureano brings energy and impact both offensively and defensively, making him a key contributor in the lineup and on the field.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, MLB official ball by Michael King, starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres.
Michael King is a talented MLB pitcher known for his sharp command and versatility on the mound. As a key arm for the San Diego Padres, King has impressed with high strikeout rates and clutch performances in high-leverage situations.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, MLB official ball by Joe Musgrove, starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres.
Joe Musgrove is a standout MLB pitcher known for his command, poise, and ability to make big pitches in crucial moments. A hard‑throwing right‑hander with a diverse arsenal, Musgrove has carved out a reputation as a reliable starter and key contributor at the major league level.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, MLB official ball by Trevor Hoffman, retired closer for the San Diego Padres.
Trevor Hoffman is a Hall of Fame MLB closer, best known for his legendary career with the San Diego Padres. Renowned for his devastating changeup and consistent dominance in save situations, Hoffman retired with 601 career saves and had his iconic #51 jersey retired by the Padres.
#HellsBells
Starting bid
A hand-signed, MLB official ball by Mason Miller, closing pitcher for the San Diego Padres.
Mason Miller is an exciting MLB pitcher known for his elite velocity and strikeout ability. Bursting onto the scene with electric stuff and high‑leverage effectiveness, Miller has quickly become one of the most dynamic arms in the league, drawing attention for his strike‑out prowess and impact in big moments.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, MLB official ball by Walker Buehler, starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres.
Walker Buehler is a standout MLB pitcher known for his powerful fastball and postseason heroics. A key player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler has helped lead his team to multiple playoff appearances and is recognized for his poise on the mound and ability to perform in high-pressure situations. Buehler is now competing for a spot in the San Diego Padres 2026 starting rotation.
Starting bid
A hand-signed, MLB official ball by Don Orsillo (play-by-play announcer), Mark "Mud" Grant (color commentator), Jesse Agler (radio play-by-play announcer), and Tony Gwynn Jr. (radio color analyst) for the San Diego Padres.
Don Orsillo – Renowned broadcaster, Don Orsillo is known for his engaging play-by-play commentary and insightful analysis. He has become a familiar and trusted voice for Padres fans, bringing the excitement of the game to life.
Mark Grant – Former MLB pitcher and current Padres broadcaster, Mark Grant provides expert analysis and colorful commentary. His deep knowledge of the game and longtime association with the Padres make him a fan favorite behind the mic.
Jesse Agler – Sports announcer and media personality, Jesse Agler is known for delivering lively and informed coverage of Padres games, keeping fans connected to the team.
Tony Gwynn Jr. – Former MLB outfielder and son of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, Tony Gwynn Jr. played for the Padres and other teams. Known for his athleticism and baseball IQ, he carried on the Gwynn legacy with solid contributions on both offense and defense.
Starting bid
Gear up for an unforgettable day on the water with this premium fishing bundle featuring:
-Finwick 870V 7.0(15-40) bait caster with Shimano TLD 15 Lever Drag Reel
-Custom trolling pole with Shimano TLD 25 Lever Drag Reel
-Igloo 5-Gallon Marine Cooler Bucket
-Three black tip tackle cases stocked with assorted saltwater lure
-$40 Squidco gift certificate
-$20 East County Bait & Tackle gift certificate
-Half-day fishing trip
Everything you need to cast, troll, and land the big one
Valued at $620.00
Starting bid
Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with this premium YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler, complete with a curated collection of YETI drinkware and accessories.
Includes the Roadie 32 Cooler, YETI Ice Sheet, Multiple Rambler tumblers, Colster can insulator, bottle opener, and color pack accessories.
Built for durability. Designed for performance. Made to keep everything colder, longer.
The ultimate bundle for beach days, tailgates, camping trips, and backyard gatherings.
Valued at $750.00
Starting bid
Elevate your getaway experience with this luxurious Viejas Casino & Resort Escape package, thoughtfully curated for relaxation, fine dining, and indulgence.
Includes:
-Two-night stay at Viejas Casino & Resort
-Dining at Baron Long Café or any resort restaurant of your choice
-Dinner at Grove Steakhouse or any dining venue
-50-minute massage for two
-Bottle of premium tequila
Perfectly designed for couples or friends looking to unwind, savor gourmet cuisine, and enjoy top-tier resort amenities.
Valued at $1,550
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with a Custom Men's Suit, tailored to perfection for a flawless fit and timeless style.
Designed with premium fabrics and expert craftsmanship, this bespoke experience ensures confidence for weddings, galas, business, or any special occasion.
Valued at $2,000.00
Starting bid
Includes a Milwaukee PACKOUT modular rolling toolbox system, plus a bottle of Jack Daniel's, mini Coca-Cola pack, Red Cup tumbler, and a variety of snacks.
Valued at $450.00
Starting bid
Elevate your coastal escape with this exclusive Mission Beach getaway, thoughtfully designed for comfort, relaxation, and classic Southern California charm.
Includes:
-Two-night off-peak stay in a private beach house —Prime location in the heart of Mission Beach -Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath home—ideal for families or groups
Perfect for those looking to unwind by the ocean, enjoy beachside living, and experience one of San Diego’s most iconic coastal neighborhoods—just steps from the sand, boardwalk, dining, and entertainment.
Valued at $1,200
Starting bid
Elevate your coastal escape with this exclusive Mission Beach getaway, thoughtfully designed for comfort, relaxation, and classic Southern California charm.
Includes:
-Two-night off-peak stay in a private beach house —Prime location in the heart of Mission Beach -Spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath home—ideal for families or groups
Perfect for those looking to unwind by the ocean, enjoy beachside living, and experience one of San Diego’s most iconic coastal neighborhoods—just steps from the sand, boardwalk, dining, and entertainment.
Valued at $1,200
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