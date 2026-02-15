PINC FOUNDATION'S SILENT AUCTION

A hand-signed, MLB official ball by Don Orsillo (play-by-play announcer), Mark "Mud" Grant (color commentator), Jesse Agler (radio play-by-play announcer), and Tony Gwynn Jr. (radio color analyst) for the San Diego Padres.

Don Orsillo – Renowned broadcaster, Don Orsillo is known for his engaging play-by-play commentary and insightful analysis. He has become a familiar and trusted voice for Padres fans, bringing the excitement of the game to life.

Mark Grant – Former MLB pitcher and current Padres broadcaster, Mark Grant provides expert analysis and colorful commentary. His deep knowledge of the game and longtime association with the Padres make him a fan favorite behind the mic.

Jesse Agler – Sports announcer and media personality, Jesse Agler is known for delivering lively and informed coverage of Padres games, keeping fans connected to the team.

Tony Gwynn Jr. – Former MLB outfielder and son of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, Tony Gwynn Jr. played for the Padres and other teams. Known for his athleticism and baseball IQ, he carried on the Gwynn legacy with solid contributions on both offense and defense.