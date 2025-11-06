Pinckney Players Inc's Silent Auction

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2100 E Michigan 36, Pinckney, MI 48169, USA
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Ready to get whipped into shape? Listen up, because your fitness queen Brooke Wyndom has the ultimate package for you! Grab this bucket and you’ll score my absolute favorite jump rope—seriously, it’s the key to sculpting those powerhouse legs. Plus, you get a personally autographed photo signed by yours truly (because motivation is everything!), a Starbucks water bottle to keep you hydrated between sets, and a $20 GNC gift card so you can fuel your workouts like a pro. And, oh my gosh, don’t forget the massage gun—your muscles are going to thank you after those intense sessions. Now, let’s bend and snap your way to fabulous, because you’re unstoppable!
Starting bid
Bend and snap your way to academic fabulousness with this Study with Elle prize! Inside, you'll find everything you need for a totally productive all-nighter: chic pens, pencils, a stack of cute notebooks, energizing Red Bull to keep your brain buzzing, and—because staying stylish is a must—a Starbucks reusable coffee cup for all your caffeine needs. So grab your highlighter and get ready to ace those exams, because smart is the new pink!
Starting bid
Let’s be honest, only the best will do. With this $50 Visa gift card, you can take someone truly special out for an unforgettable dinner and a movie—because you deserve a night that’s as impressive as you are. It’s the perfect way to show you know how to treat someone right.
Starting bid
Okay, so check this out—if you’re a fan of Legally Blonde, you’re going to want this. We’ve got a framed photo of the whole cast (yeah, the whole crew!), a real pink pom pom from the show itself, and a thank-you card signed by everyone—you know, the cast and crew who made it all happen. It’s the kind of thing you hang onto because it reminds you of how much heart and teamwork went into making something special. Plus a glass Penguin starbucks cup. Pretty cool, right?
Starting bid
If you live for the magic of the stage, this is the prize you’ve been waiting for! With a gift certificate to The DIO in Pinckney, you and a fellow theatre aficionado can enjoy two tickets to an evening of dining and dazzling performance— Imagine settling in for a delicious dinner, then letting the lights dim and the curtain rise on a show that’s sure to delight. It’s a night of drama, laughter, and unforgettable memories—perfect for anyone who loves the thrill of live theatre! plus a reusable starbucks cup.
Starting bid
If you can’t imagine life without your little fur baby, this prize is a dream come true! Treat your beloved companion to a $25 gift certificate at a locally owned pet store—perfect for picking out their favorite treats, toys, or grooming goodies. And to make their nap times extra snuggly, they’ll get a cozy pet bed that’s just their size. You can spoil your fur baby with all the things they adore, because nothing says love like seeing them happy and content!
Starting bid
Oh my gosh, you are gonna love this! Picture it: a $25 gift certificate to a Nail salon—so, you can finally get that mani-pedi you totally deserve. And wait for it—how about an hour of pure bliss with a massage from Massage Michigan? Honey, let me tell you, nothing melts the stress away like someone working those knots out. Go ahead, treat yourself! You know Paulette would. You’ll be strutting out feeling refreshed, fabulous, and ready for anything—bend and snap optional, but highly recommended!
Starting bid
Honey, let me tell ya—after a full highlight and a mega-conditioning treatment, your hair’s gonna be so drop-dead gorgeous, you’ll barely recognize yourself! And don’t worry, sweetheart, we’ll send you home with some fabulous salon goodies to keep your locks looking fierce day after day. I got you covered. You’ll be bendin’ and snappin’ your way to the top with hair brighter than your future—trust me, it’s gonna be totally “ta-da!” and absolutely Elle Woods-approved!
Starting bid
Go shopping with Elle in style—because, hello, you totally deserve it! Picture yourself strutting down the street with a fabulous Kate Spade purse on your arm (so chic!) and sipping your favorite latte from a Starbucks reusable cup. and honestly, it’s all about owning your confidence and channeling that Elle Woods energy. Whether you’re heading to class, the courtroom, or just brunch with your squad, you’ll be turning heads and spreading good vibes. Remember: being stylish is like, totally your thing!
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