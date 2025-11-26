Pine Cone Gifts

Offered by
About this shop
Double dipped and decorated by our wonderful Volunteers! We have peppermint or cinnamon for a holiday scent with every fire or unscented for those that have sensitive noses! 5 cones to each bag.
All pine cones have been thoroughly dried and come in a lovely holiday bag. Perfect for your craft projects or to use in center pieces! 18-20 pine cones in each bag.
These pine cones have been scented with cinnamon or clove. Add a holiday fragrance to your decorations this year! 5 pine cones per bag.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!