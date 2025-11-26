Canyonville Main Street Association

Offered by

Canyonville Main Street Association

About this shop

Pine Cone Gifts

Pinecone Firestarters item
Pinecone Firestarters
$5.50

Double dipped and decorated by our wonderful Volunteers! We have peppermint or cinnamon for a holiday scent with every fire or unscented for those that have sensitive noses! 5 cones to each bag.

Decorative Pine Cones item
Decorative Pine Cones
$7.50

All pine cones have been thoroughly dried and come in a lovely holiday bag. Perfect for your craft projects or to use in center pieces! 18-20 pine cones in each bag.

Scented Pine Cones item
Scented Pine Cones
$4

These pine cones have been scented with cinnamon or clove. Add a holiday fragrance to your decorations this year! 5 pine cones per bag.

Add a donation for Canyonville Main Street Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!