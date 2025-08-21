Keystone Elk Country Alliance

Keystone Elk Country Alliance

Pine Creek Chapter Conservation Banquet

2258 Charleston Rd

Wellsboro, PA 16901, USA

Single Attendee
$85

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal

Youth Attendee
$40

Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (17 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)

Couple Attendee
$145

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals

Single Sponsor
$310

Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee
$1,060

Includes Life Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee (Payment Plan)
$310

Includes Life Membership & Meal

$310 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250

Jacket and Plaque will come when full $1000 is paid*

Adult Meal Only
$60

Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, or guest

Youth Meal Only
$25

Available to current KECA members or guest of current member (must attend with an adult)

New/Renew KECA Adult Membership
$25

Adult Membership only

New/Renew KECA Youth Membership
$15

Youth Membership only

Sponsor Membership
$250

Sponsor Membership only

New Life Membership
$1,000

New Life Membership only

New Life Membership (Payment Plan)
$250

Includes Life Membership

$250 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250

Jacket and Plaque will come when full $1000 is paid*

Early Bird General Raffle (2 for 1)
$20
Available until Mar 6

2 for 1 special. Spend $100 get $200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.

General Raffle
$20

For every $100 in General Raffle Tickets purchased you will get 1 strip of Top Shelf Tickets . ($20 minimum, purchase in multiples of $20)

Progressive Raffle (Single Tickets)
$20

Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Progressive (6 for 100)
$100

This is 6 tickets for $100. Can purchase in $100 increments. Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

