Pine Grove Association's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Celebrate confidence, culture, and unapologetic elegance with “Just Queenin’,” a vibrant original artwork that radiates strength and style.
This striking piece features a poised woman adorned in bold patterned attire and a colorful headwrap, standing confidently against a soft pink backdrop. Framed in an eye-catching green border, the artwork beautifully blends modern flair with cultural pride. The intricate detailing and vivid colors make this a statement piece for any home, office, or creative space.
“Just Queenin’” represents empowerment, self-assurance, and walking boldly in your identity — a powerful reminder to stand tall and own your crown every day.
Bid with confidence. Bid for impact. Bid like royalty.
Starting bid
Stay warm while representing the Rebels in style! This Nike Running Therma-FIT ADV Men’s Vest features a sleek gray quilted design with the iconic red “M” Ole Miss logo.
Designed for both performance and everyday wear, this premium vest offers lightweight warmth without bulk — perfect for game days, golf outings, workouts, or casual layering. The full-zip front and zippered pockets provide comfort and functionality, while Nike’s advanced thermal technology helps retain heat in cooler temperatures.
Whether you’re cheering in Oxford or supporting from home, this vest combines performance and school pride.
Proceeds from this auction item support the construction of the H.O.P.E. Center in Canton, Mississippi, helping build a lasting space dedicated to Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Elevation.
Bid for warmth. Bid for the Rebels. Bid for H.O.P.E. ❤️
Starting bid
Show your Rebel pride in performance style! This Nike Women’s Dri-FIT Long Sleeve Pullover is part of Nike’s Official On-Field Apparel collection, combining athletic performance with sleek collegiate spirit.
Designed in a rich navy tone with contrasting sleeve panels, this pullover features the iconic Ole Miss “M” logo and Nike swoosh. The Dri-FIT technology helps wick away moisture, keeping you comfortable whether you're cheering in the stands, working out, or layering for cooler days.
Perfect for game days in Oxford, casual wear, or active lifestyles — this piece blends comfort, performance, and school pride.
Proceeds from this auction item support the construction of the H.O.P.E. Center in Canton, Mississippi, helping build a permanent space dedicated to Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Elevation for generations to come.
Bid for the Rebels. Bid for impact. Bid for H.O.P.E. ❤️
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to your home with this stunning Celebrations by Mikasa Crystal Centerpiece Bowl. Featuring a beautifully cut blossom-inspired pattern, this radiant bowl captures and reflects light from every angle — creating a dazzling focal point for any table or display.
Perfect for entertaining, holiday gatherings, or everyday sophistication, this versatile crystal piece can be used as a fruit bowl, decorative centerpiece, or statement accent in your dining or living space.
Whether displayed as décor or used to elevate your next gathering, this bowl brings classic beauty to any setting.
Proceeds from this auction item support the construction of the H.O.P.E. Center in Canton, Mississippi, helping build a permanent space dedicated to Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Elevation for generations to come.
Bid with elegance. Bid with purpose. Bid for H.O.P.E. ✨
Starting bid
“Eat Healthy to Live Healthy”
Enjoy a unique and enriching experience with a one-hour guided walking tour at New Life Farm in Canton, Mississippi — perfect for families, friends, church groups, or wellness enthusiasts!
This exclusive experience includes:
Tour Location:
346 Goodloe Road
Canton, MS 39046
Tour must be redeemed between June 1 – September 30, 2026.
Scheduling will be arranged directly with the farm.
This experience is a wonderful opportunity to connect with nature, support local agriculture, and learn practical ways to live healthier.
Proceeds from this auction item support the construction of the H.O.P.E. Center in Canton, Mississippi, helping build a permanent space dedicated to Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Elevation in our community.
Bid on wellness. Bid on community. Bid for H.O.P.E. 🌿
Starting bid
“Eat Healthy to Live Healthy”
Experience fresh air, fresh knowledge, and fresh flavors with this exclusive one-hour guided walking tour at New Life Farm in Canton, Mississippi — including refreshments!
This special package includes:
Tour Location:
346 Goodloe Road
Canton, MS 39046
Redeemable between June 1 – September 30, 2026.
Scheduling will be arranged directly with the farm.
This is the perfect experience for families, church groups, wellness enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates farm-to-table living and community connection.
Proceeds from this auction item support the construction of the H.O.P.E. Center in Canton, Mississippi, helping build a permanent space dedicated to Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Elevation in our community.
Bid on wellness. Bid on experience. Bid for H.O.P.E. 🌿
Starting bid
A Gift of Healing and Hope
Offer yourself or a loved one the compassionate space to heal with this 75-minute Holistic Wellness Grief Counseling Session, generously valued at $125.
This personalized session is designed to help individuals gently work through feelings, memories, and life adjustments associated with loss. Whether navigating the loss of a loved one, a major life transition, or cumulative grief experiences, this session provides supportive guidance in a safe, caring environment.
Service provided by:
Dr. Kathy L. McMurtry, Ph.D.
Clinical Pastoral Counseling & Thanatology
Grief Counselor
Session must be redeemed by June 7, 2026.
This is more than a service — it is an opportunity for restoration, reflection, and renewed strength.
Proceeds from this auction item support the construction of the H.O.P.E. Center in Canton, Mississippi, helping build a permanent space dedicated to Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Elevation in our community.
Bid on healing. Bid on hope. Bid for H.O.P.E.
Starting bid
Two Rivers Restaurant & Catering – Dinner for Two
Support the mission. Savor the moment.
Thanks to the generosity of Two Rivers Restaurant & Catering, one lucky guest will enjoy a Dinner for Two valued at $200 — an unforgettable culinary experience right here in our community.
Nestled where the Big Black River and Pearl River meet, Two Rivers represents the heart of Canton hospitality — excellence, flavor, and community.
When you bid on this package, you’re not just enjoying a beautiful evening out…
- You’re investing in workforce development.
- You’re supporting youth innovation programs.
- You’re helping bring the H.O.P.E. Center to life.
Value: $200
Expires: July 1, 2026
Bid generously. Dine beautifully. Build HOPE.
Starting bid
Temple Fitness – 8 Pilates Sessions
Invest in your health while investing in HOPE.
Generously donated by Temple Fitness, this exclusive package includes 8 Pilates Sessions designed to strengthen your core, improve flexibility, and restore balance in both body and mind.
Whether you're beginning your wellness journey or elevating your fitness routine, this experience offers personalized attention and transformative results.
Stronger bodies. Stronger community. Stronger HOPE.
Starting bid
Natural Wellness H2O – Wellness Detox Experience
Refresh. Renew. Restore.
Generously donated by Natural Wellness H2O, this package includes one Colon Hydrotherapy Session designed to support digestive health, detoxification, and overall wellness.
This guided wellness experience promotes internal cleansing and revitalization in a comfortable, professional environment.
When you bid on this experience, you’re not only investing in your personal wellness — you’re helping build a healthier future for our community through the H.O.P.E. Center’s mission of health, opportunity, prosperity, and elevation.
Cleanse your body. Empower a community. Build HOPE.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!