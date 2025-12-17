Pine Grove Association's Silent Auction

“Just Queenin’” – Original Framed Artwork

Celebrate confidence, culture, and unapologetic elegance with “Just Queenin’,” a vibrant original artwork that radiates strength and style.

This striking piece features a poised woman adorned in bold patterned attire and a colorful headwrap, standing confidently against a soft pink backdrop. Framed in an eye-catching green border, the artwork beautifully blends modern flair with cultural pride. The intricate detailing and vivid colors make this a statement piece for any home, office, or creative space.

“Just Queenin’” represents empowerment, self-assurance, and walking boldly in your identity — a powerful reminder to stand tall and own your crown every day.

Medium: Original canvas artwork

Framed and ready to display

Signed by the artist

Proceeds from this auction item support the construction of the H.O.P.E. Center in Canton, Mississippi , helping build a permanent space dedicated to Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, and Elevation for generations to come.

Bid with confidence. Bid for impact. Bid like royalty.







