Pine Grove Grange #115 Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Fraternal members - age 13 1/2 or older - are approved by the Grange, and welcomed either at a meeting of the Grange or through a virtual method. Members may hold office and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.
If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Fraternal members - age 13 1/2 or older - are approved by the Grange, and welcomed either at a meeting of the Grange or through a virtual method. Members may hold office and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.
If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled and you will be returned your payment less a $7.50 application fee.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Fraternal family memberships consist of up to two adult/independent individuals and any dependents in the household, the military or higher education who are age 13 1/2 to 23.
A family application
is approved by the Grange, and members are welcomed either at a meeting of the
Grange or through a virtual method. Each member of the family may hold office
and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.
If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Fraternal family memberships consist of up to two adult/independent individuals and any dependents in the household, the military or higher education who are age 13 1/2 to 23. The family application is approved by the Grange, and members are welcomed either at a meeting of the Grange or through a virtual method. Each member of the family may hold office and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.
If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled and you will be returned your
payment less a $10 application fee.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Associate members, including businesses, cannot vote or hold office, and are not required to attend a meeting and be welcomed into the Grange or through a virtual method. Everyone, including non-members, are welcome to attend Grange meetings.
If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Associate members, including businesses, cannot vote or hold office, and are not required to attend a meeting and be welcomed into the Grange or through a virtual method. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.
If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled and you will be returned your
payment less a $20 application fee.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Children ages 5-13 can be part of the Junior Grange, experience Grange camp and enjoy participating in their own activities, service projects and more.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Children ages 5-13 can be part of the Junior Grange, experience Grange camp and enjoy participating in their own activities, service projects and more.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing