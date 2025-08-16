Pine Grove Grange #115 Membership

Fraternal Individual [MONTHLY]
$7.50

Fraternal members - age 13 1/2 or older - are approved by the Grange, and welcomed either at a meeting of the Grange or through a virtual method. Members may hold office and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.


If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled.

Fraternal Individual [ANNUAL]
$75

Fraternal members - age 13 1/2 or older - are approved by the Grange, and welcomed either at a meeting of the Grange or through a virtual method. Members may hold office and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.


If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled and you will be returned your payment less a $7.50 application fee.

Fraternal Family [MONTHLY]
$15

Fraternal family memberships consist of up to two adult/independent individuals and any dependents in the household, the military or higher education who are age 13 1/2 to 23.

 

A family application
is approved by the Grange, and members are welcomed either at a meeting of the
Grange or through a virtual method. Each member of the family may hold office
and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.


If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled.

Fraternal Family [ANNUALLY]
$150

Fraternal family memberships consist of up to two adult/independent individuals and any dependents in the household, the military or higher education who are age 13 1/2 to 23. The family application is approved by the Grange, and members are welcomed either at a meeting of the Grange or through a virtual method. Each member of the family may hold office and vote at any meeting. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.


If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled and you will be returned your
payment less a $10 application fee.

Associate Membership [MONTHLY]
$20

Associate members, including businesses, cannot vote or hold office, and are not required to attend a meeting and be welcomed into the Grange or through a virtual method. Everyone, including non-members, are welcome to attend Grange meetings.


If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled.

Associate Membership [ANNUALLY]
$200

Associate members, including businesses, cannot vote or hold office, and are not required to attend a meeting and be welcomed into the Grange or through a virtual method. Everyone, including non-members, is welcome to attend Grange meetings.


If your application is not approved, your
automatic payments, if selected, will be canceled and you will be returned your
payment less a $20 application fee.

Junior Membership [MONTHLY]
$2

Children ages 5-13 can be part of the Junior Grange, experience Grange camp and enjoy participating in their own activities, service projects and more.

Junior Membership [ANNUALLY]
$20

Children ages 5-13 can be part of the Junior Grange, experience Grange camp and enjoy participating in their own activities, service projects and more.

