Pine Prairie Band Booster Top Golf Tournament Sponsors

BRAND-ONLY SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry not included) - Logo on event banner
BRAND-ONLY SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry not included) - Logo on event signage
- Booth space during the event
- Social media shoutouts
PLAY + FOOD SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry included) · Entry for one team of six (one bay + table)
· Tournament buffet for team
· 12 drink tickets
· Logo on event signage
· Social media recognition
Buffet: Sliced Beef Brisket w/ BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken w/ BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions, Jalapeño Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad (balsamic vinaigrette, ranch), Coleslaw, Fountain Drinks, Iced Tea, Coffee, Water
PLAY + FOOD SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry included) Limited Availability
· Entry for one team of six (one bay + table)
· Exclusive signage and décor at selected activation area
· Company logo displayed on bay screens throughout the event
· Tournament buffet for team
· 12 drink tickets
Buffet: Sliced Beef Brisket w/ BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken w/ BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions, Jalapeño Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad (balsamic vinaigrette, ranch), Coleslaw, Fountain Drinks, Iced Tea, Coffee, Water
One entry for the longest drive competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event
One entry for the closest to the pin competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event
Mulligans will add extra points to your total score. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.
Have a band kid hit a shot for the team of your choice. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.
Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team.
Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team. includes buffet Boneless Wings w/ BBQ, Buffalo & Ranch on the side, Cheese + Charcuterie, Donut Holes + chocolate and raspberry sauces (per Guest), Jumbo BBQ
Meatballs, Queso Blanco with Chips, Spinach Artichoke Dip + Tortilla Chips - Menu Item, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water
Need extra drink tickets? secure them before the event. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event.
