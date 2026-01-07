Pine Prairie Band Boosters

Hosted by

Pine Prairie Band Boosters

About this event

Pine Prairie Band Booster Top Golf Tournament Sponsors

301 Meadow Farm Dr

Lafayette, LA 70508, USA

BIRDIE SPONSOR
$100

BRAND-ONLY SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry not included) -  Logo on event banner

EAGLE SPONSOR
$500

BRAND-ONLY SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry not included) -  Logo on event signage

-            Booth space during the event

-           Social media shoutouts

Albatross Sponsorship (Best Value)
$850

PLAY + FOOD SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry included) · Entry for one team of six (one bay + table)

·       Tournament buffet for team

·       12 drink tickets

·       Logo on event signage

·       Social media recognition

Buffet: Sliced Beef Brisket w/ BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken w/ BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions, Jalapeño Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad (balsamic vinaigrette, ranch), Coleslaw, Fountain Drinks, Iced Tea, Coffee, Water

HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSOR (Long Drive Bay Sponsor)
$1,300

PLAY + FOOD SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry included) Limited Availability

·   Entry for one team of six (one bay + table)

·   Exclusive signage and décor at selected activation area

·   Company logo displayed on bay screens throughout the event

·   Tournament buffet for team

·   12 drink tickets

Buffet: Sliced Beef Brisket w/ BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken w/ BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions, Jalapeño Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad (balsamic vinaigrette, ranch), Coleslaw, Fountain Drinks, Iced Tea, Coffee, Water

HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSOR (Closest to the Pin Bay Sponsor)
$1,300

PLAY + FOOD SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry included) Limited Availability

·   Entry for one team of six (one bay + table)

·   Exclusive signage and décor at selected activation area

·   Company logo displayed on bay screens throughout the event

·   Tournament buffet for team

·   12 drink tickets

Buffet: Sliced Beef Brisket w/ BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken w/ BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions, Jalapeño Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad (balsamic vinaigrette, ranch), Coleslaw, Fountain Drinks, Iced Tea, Coffee, Water

HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSOR (Buffet Sponsor)
$1,300

PLAY + FOOD SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry included) Limited Availability

·   Entry for one team of six (one bay + table)

·   Exclusive signage and décor at selected activation area

·   Company logo displayed on bay screens throughout the event

·   Tournament buffet for team

·   12 drink tickets

Buffet: Sliced Beef Brisket w/ BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken w/ BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions, Jalapeño Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad (balsamic vinaigrette, ranch), Coleslaw, Fountain Drinks, Iced Tea, Coffee, Water

HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSOR (Bar Sponsor)
$1,300

PLAY + FOOD SPONSORSHIPS (Team entry included) Limited Availability

·   Entry for one team of six (one bay + table)

·   Exclusive signage and décor at selected activation area

·   Company logo displayed on bay screens throughout the event

·   Tournament buffet for team

·   12 drink tickets

Buffet: Sliced Beef Brisket w/ BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken w/ BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions, Jalapeño Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad (balsamic vinaigrette, ranch), Coleslaw, Fountain Drinks, Iced Tea, Coffee, Water

Longest drive contest (individual)
$10

One entry for the longest drive competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event

Closest to the pin contest (individual)
$10

One entry for the closest to the pin competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event

Mulligan (extra points)
$5

Mulligans will add extra points to your total score. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Reverse mulligan
$5

Have a band kid hit a shot for the team of your choice. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Spectator Entry (individual)
$5

Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team.

Spectator entry plus dinning.
$45

Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team. includes buffet Boneless Wings w/ BBQ, Buffalo & Ranch on the side, Cheese + Charcuterie, Donut Holes + chocolate and raspberry sauces (per Guest), Jumbo BBQ

Meatballs, Queso Blanco with Chips, Spinach Artichoke Dip + Tortilla Chips - Menu Item, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water

Extra drink tickets
$10

Need extra drink tickets? secure them before the event. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Add a donation for Pine Prairie Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!