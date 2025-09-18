Offered by

Pine Street Elementary PTO

Pine Street Elementary Shop

PTO Membership
$30

2025-2026 PTO Membership

Teacher PTO Membership
$10

2025-2026 Teacher PTO Membership

PSS School T-Shirt
PSS School T-Shirt
$20

Port and Company in dark green. Limited quantities available in sizes youth extra small through adult extra large.

Panthers T-Shirt
Panthers T-Shirt
$17.50

LAT apparel in natural. 100# combed ring-spun cotton fine jersey. Limited quantities available in sizes youth extra small through adult large.

PSS T-Shirt
PSS T-Shirt
$17.50

LAT Apparel in caribbean. 100% combed ring-spun cotton fine jersey. Limited quantities available in sizes youth extra small through adult extra large.

Baseball Inspired T-Shirt
Baseball Inspired T-Shirt
$20

Bella + Canvas in heather dust. Limited quantities available in sizes youth small through adult extra large.

PSS Athletic T-Shirt
PSS Athletic T-Shirt
$17.50

Sport Tek in true navy. Moisture Wicking 100% polyester. Limited quantities available in sizes youth extra small through adult extra large.

Blue Pine Street T-Shirt
Blue Pine Street T-Shirt
$17.50

Bella + Canvas in heather true royal. Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton/poly. Limited quantities available in sizes youth small through adult extra large.

Forever Pine T-Shirt
Forever Pine T-Shirt
$20

ADD FABRIC INFO Limited quantities available in sizes youth extra small through adult extra large.

PSS Pink Hoodie
PSS Pink Hoodie
$30

Gildan in light pink. Heavy blend hooded sweatshirt, front pouch pocket, 50/50 cotton/poly. Limited quantities available in sizes youth small through adult large.

PSS Gray Hoodie
PSS Gray Hoodie
$30

Gildan in graphite heather. Heavy blend hooded sweatshirt, front pouch pocket, 50/50 cotton/poly. Limited quantities available in sizes youth small through adult large. 

Pine Youth Hat
Pine Youth Hat
$25

Port and Co. in navy, 6 panel youth hat with white embroidery. Youth one size. 

Pine Adult Hat
Pine Adult Hat
$30

Richardson in navy, garment washed unstructured, back strap. 100% cotton twill. Adult one size. 

Add a donation for Pine Street Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!